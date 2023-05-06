Four Knights Academy to boost regional cricket, says Sir Viv





RICHARDS…We are now ready to make a bigger contribution than we have in the past (Photo: Observer file) ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) Sir Viv Richards has underlined the value of the Four Knights Academy and says he expects the project to have an impact in reviving the fate of West Indies cricket. The iconic former West Indies captain was joined by Sir Andy Roberts, Sir Richie Richardson and Sir Curtly Ambrose as they unveiled the acclaimed Four Knights Cricket Academy here last Saturday. “We, the Four Knights, are delighted to be here to present to you and our global audience the official launch of the Four Knights Academy,” said Sir Viv addressing an audience at a gala ceremony at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, and which was attended by members of parliament, members of the private sector and civil society leaders. “We love Antigua and Barbuda. We love the Caribbean and we love West Indies cricket. “We are now poised to make a greater contribution than we have in the past to improving the fortunes of West Indies cricket.” Sir Viv led arguably the greatest Test side in history with openers Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes, Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner and Richardson. Greenidge has also since been knighted while Haynes was awarded Barbados’ highest honor, the Order of Freedom, last year. Sir Viv took center stage in the Four Knights Academy announced eight years ago and said the project was now ready to fly. “Tonight is the start of a new beginning, a new journey, a new vision with some bold goals,” said the 71-year-old. “So please join us on this journey as we work together to support each other, to make Antigua and Barbuda a center of excellence for cricket coaching and mentoring, a place where talent can be developed, opportunities can be realized and dreams can become reality , all to the benefit of West Indies cricket.”

