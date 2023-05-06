Former NFL first-rounder Reuben Foster is enjoying his return to pro football in USFL

LB Reuben Foster of Maulers on his journey to the USFL, and what it was like to play for Nick Saban
The first weekend of the 2023 USFL season was extra special for Pittsburgh Mauler’s linebacker Reuben Foster.
Although the Maulers suffered a season-opening loss to the New Orleans Breakers, it marked a monumental personal victory for Foster, a former Alabama star and first-round NFL Draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, who played in his first-round pick. professional football game in more than four years.
Foster had been unable to play since he tore two ligaments in his knee on the first day of Washington’s offseason practices in May 2019.
“It feels great, man,” Foster told FOX Sports’ RJ Young in an exclusive interview on “The Number One College Football Show.” “I was a little nervous going out at first, but God gave me these skills as a kid, and it feels like riding a bike. Just to go out and hit someone who’s not on my team, it feels amazing .
“I love football, man. I’ve been doing this since I was a kid. It’s a dream, and now it’s a real activity again. Most people aren’t blessed with my position and I don’t take it for granted.” promised.”
Playing in the state where he made his name in college again, Foster even forced a fumble with a hard punch on Breakers running back. Anthony Jones. He now has a total of 26 tackles and an interception in the Maulers’ first three games.
“Football makes me happy,” said Foster. “If you’re doing something that makes you happy, and it has great benefits, why not do it? I’ve learned my lessons in the four years I haven’t played. I’m enjoying life and getting my body back. ” right to play the sport I love.”
Foster relishes the chance to be a vital part of one of the USFL’s best defenses, a hard-hitting, run-stuffing unit led by head coach Ray Horton and his son, returning assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Jarren Horton .
“I’m happy to be a part of this defense, it’s great,” said Foster. “Ray Horton and Jarren Horton are great coaches. We have a great coaching staff.”
He also finds many similarities between the Maulers’ current structure and the one he played in under legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban and then-Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kirby Smart, who has since built his own head coaching legacy as a two-time defensive back. national champion in Georgia.
“Guys who take care of their bodies and implement all the off-field things that Coach Saban put in place,” said Foster. “Just be a hard worker and know that if you’re hurt you don’t have to sit down, you just have to keep working and persevering, and you’ll see different results. Just trust the process, as Bama would say that’s what Coach Saban and all the staff have done a good job with that whole organization, just putting that in guys.
Foster’s toughness was also honed by who he would face in Alabama’s workouts 2015 Heisman Trophy winner and future Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry.
“We gave each other the business,” Foster said. “Derrick Henry is no joke. He is what he is. Don’t think, because the big Foster hitting, tackling, firing missile at Derrick Henry every day in training made Derrick Henry better, Derrick Henry makes me better too. 6-foot- 3, 200 and something pounds, runs like a 4.3 [40-yard dash]? 4.2? Come on man, do you want to get that every day?”
Inspired by success stories like 2022 USFL MVP turned NFL All-Pro KaVontae Turpin, Foster isn’t ruling out a return to the top tier of pro football either.
“It’s a possibility,” Foster said. “I just have to keep my head down, stay focused and stay humble. I see myself in those shoes.”
He also predicts big things for the Maulers after their 1-2 start to the 2023 USFL season for one simple reason.
“The love and passion that other guys have for the sport helps a lot, which the Maulers have,” said Foster. I know we lost two games, but we have the passion to never give up.”
The Maulers will play the defending champion Birmingham Stallions Sunday in Canton, Ohio (6:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).
