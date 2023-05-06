Sports
Tennis fans erupt over ‘insane’ Madrid Open cake furore
a furore has erupted at the Madrid Open after Victoria Azarenka and Bianca Andreescu pointed out a striking difference between different players’ birthday celebrations throughout the tournament. A debate broke out between tennis fans after it was pointed out that Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz, who share a birthday, were treated markedly differently by tournament organizers when they acknowledged the occasion.
Sabalenka had shared a photo with a simple but well-decorated cake given to her by the organizers of the Madrid Open – only to point out that she was really let down by the celebrations for Alcaraz on center court after his semi-final victory over Borna Coric. During the post-match ceremonies, a giant multi-tiered cake was brought onto the field, so large it required several people to carry it.
Andreescu, the number 27 in the world, commented: ‘That doesn’t look good’, while Azarenka also participated. She hinted that it was symbolic of the divide between male and female players.
Couldn’t be more accurate about the treatment, she tweeted. However, that comment drew mixed reactions from tennis fans – especially Spanish fans who argued that it was not surprising that the home hero would have a more elaborate celebration.
The comment also caught the attention of tournament director Feliciano Lopez, who similarly argued that Alcaraz should be celebrated on home soil. He also pointed out that Holger Rune had been given a similar cake to Sabalenka on his birthday the week before.
I am surprised by this reaction after this gesture! 1. Carlos had just won his match to reach the final. 2. He played on center court. 3. The tournament will be played in Spain, even though it is an international event. PS: I hope Rune wasn’t also upset by his treatment, he wrote on Twitter in response to Azarenka.
While there was much understanding for the argument that it was Alcaraz’s home tournament, many still couldn’t get past the huge difference in the size of the pies. Others were critical that the extravagant celebration, while well-intentioned, left the tournament susceptible to such criticism.
Ppl says it’s Spanish and yes I’m sure that’s part of it but the size difference is INSANE???? one fan replied. Alcaraz takes on Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the final on Monday, while Sabalenka takes on the world No. 1 women’s Iga Swiatek in the women’s final on Sunday.
Carlos Alcaraz meets lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff in the Madrid final
The center court crowd treated Alcaraz to a rendition of happy birthday after his victory over Coric, with the occasion clearly impressing the now 20-year-old.
It means a lot to me to play another final here in Madrid,” said Alcaraz. “It’s such a special place for me and I have great memories since coming here to play under 12. Of course last year was great.
Turning 20 that way is special, so I’m going to enjoy the final here and of course I’ll try to make all of Spain happy.”
Alcaraz’s latest win came as Rafael Nadal said he would miss next week’s Italian Open in Rome as he is still recovering from a hip injury. The younger Spaniard is quickly establishing himself as the French Open favorite.
Struff became the first lucky loser to reach the trophy decider at a Masters 1000 event. Oddly, he lost to Aslan Karatsev in qualifying, but met the Russian again in the semi-finals after both men put in brilliant runs.
Karatsev won the opening set but struggled more and more with a left thigh problem and Struff fought to a 4-6 6-3 6-4 win that would see him reach a new career-high top 30 position.
With AAP
