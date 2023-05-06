What does it take to be a hockey broadcaster? This 17-year-old finds out

Thomas McComber came to a conclusion about his career plans when he was in 6th grade.

“I like hockey, I like being around the hockey game and whenever I would watch a hockey game, whenever there was a broadcast, I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do with my life,'” said the 17-year-old from Kingston, NS

He provides color commentary for the home games of the Valley Wildcats of the Maritime Junior Hockey League, based in Berwick, NS. McComber started in the role midway through this season, appearing in 12 games.

In preparation, McComber consults the statistics from the league’s website. He said he was nervous during his first game.

“But then I just remembered to keep calm and make sure I don’t speak in a rush or muffled voice, to just project my voice and make sure I’m clear,” he said.

The Wildcats were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, but McComber, a grade 11 student, plans to stay in that position next season.

“He has that guts,” says broadcast partner

Kevin Hubert does the play-by-play for the Wildcats. He said McComber has a lot of passion and is a good listener.

“He has that guts, that energy that he brings to every game,” said Hubert.

McComber said TSN’s Gord Miller is one of his favorite sports channels. McComber said he likes Miller’s personality and the way he describes the on-ice action.

TSN channel Gord Miller is one of McComber’s favorite sports channels. (Emily Messing/CBC)

CBC News reached out to Miller to see what advice he would have for an aspiring sports broadcaster.

“The most important thing is that it has to be your passion,” he said. “It has to be something you really want to do, not because you want to be famous or make a lot of money, but just because you want to do it.

“And if it’s your passion, you’ll find it’s not a job at all.”

Miller said that a successful sports broadcaster requires a lot of preparation.

He said a typical day for him consists of reading newspaper articles, web articles, watching highlights, studying statistics and talking to coaches, players and managers.

“You’re always trying to find something new to tell the audience,” he said.

The level of detail is so precise that it includes things like knowing how each player has done in previous penalties, just in case they get one in the game.

“You basically have to be prepared for any event and at the end of the day you hardly need any of the things you prepare, but it’s handy to have them,” he said.

McComber’s plans

McComber said he plans to take a gap year after graduating from high school and then go to journalism school. Wherever he goes to college, he’s eager to host games for their hockey team.

For now, he’s focused on making the most of his opportunity with the Wildcats.

“This is a springboard for me to become a sports broadcaster,” said McComber.