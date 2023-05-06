World Cup preparation: Ovtcharov wins Table Tennis Cup





Neu Ulm. If successes in preparatory tournaments for the most important tournament of the year bode well, then Dimitrij Ovtcharov can look forward to outstanding World Championships in South Africa. Exactly 14 days before the start of the World Individual Championships in Durban (20 to 28 May), the number 15 in the world secured himself. unbeaten victory in the Table Tennis Cup, the World Cup preparatory tournament powered by TT Cup. Even before winning individual bronze at the Olympic Games in Tokyo two years ago, when he also won silver with the team, Ovtcharov had won the last preparatory tournament. The small but fine 2023 World Cup preparation tournament in the TTC Neu-Ulm arcade in Pfaffenhofen was with the German World Cup starters Ovtcharov and Benedikt Duda (Bergneustadt) as well as the Swedish World Cup runner-up Truls Mregardh and the former European Championship third Tiago Apolonia (Portugal) occupied extremely first-class. It was a welcome competitive test for the four players absent from this weekend’s TTBL playoff games. Ovtcharov wins for Mregardh: “The victories give me confidence” In order to gain as much competition training as possible, the world-class quartet played its winner and seed in six games under the ‘everyone against everyone’ system. Finally, Dimitrij Ovtcharov deservedly climbed to the top step of the podium. The two-time European champion did not give his opponents a chance in all three individual matches today. The highly anticipated duel between Ovtcharov from Neu-Ulm and his clubmate Truls Mregardh, who is ranked seventh in the world, went unchallenged by the German, who had previously defeated 59th in the ITTF ranking Tiago Apolonia 3-0 and his national team colleague Benedikt Duda kept 3:1 in check. Ovtcharov was satisfied with his performance in the World Cup test: “I was not satisfied with my results in recent weeks. Despite a few good games, I lacked consistency. That’s why I had thought about it a lot, a lot with national coach Jrg Rokopf and our video- analysis expert Sascha Nimtz Last week I made some changes to my serve and return game and also adjusted my equipment a bit, as I had a lot of problems with the double fish balls, which I have had a good feeling since the adjustment and today I had I regained good control and a lot of power in my matches against Truls, Tiago and Benne, which I managed to win relatively clearly.” Dimitrij Ovtcharov hopes that his tournament victory bodes well for the World Cup in Durban: “Even if it was not an official tournament with world ranking points, the victory is of course still valuable. It reminds me a bit of the situation before at the Olympic Games, I also won my matches in the preparatory tournament in Düsseldorf and then flew to Tokyo with a good feeling. Today’s three wins showed that I’m in a good mood and I need to keep working for the next ten days because I’ve done the last eight, nine days. The three wins give me confidence – and confidence is very important in table tennis!” Benedikt Duda takes third and celebrates a conciliatory conclusion Second in the Table Tennis Cup was Swedish World Cup hopeful Mregardh, who only blew against Ovtcharov, but held off Duda and Apolonia. The number 32 in the world. Benedikt Duda was third as he beat Portuguese Apolonia 3-1 with his best performance of the day to celebrate a conciliatory conclusion to the World Cup pre-season after problems in the beginning against Mregardh and Ovtcharov: “The tournament started pretty badly for me against Mregardh today “It went a bit better against Dima and then I played very well in the third match against Tiago. Everything is there in training, but I am currently missing the rhythm of the competition. Therefore, the tournament with many matches was very good today and I was able to improve from match to match. I will try to play a lot of games in training until the World Cup, so that it will get better with every training until the World Cup.” Results

Dmitry Ovtcharov GER – James Apollonia POR 3:0 (6,8,4)

Benedikt Duda GER – Truls Mregardh SWE 0:3 (-8,-1,-8)

Dimitrij Ovtcharov GER – Benedikt Duda GER 3:1 (5.7,-7.6)

Truls Mregardh ZWE – Tiago Apolonia DOOR 3:1 (7.4,-7.10)

Dimitrij Ovtcharov GER – Truls Mregardh SWE 3:1 (4,-3,7,7)

Benedict Duda – GER – 3:1 (-10,10,7,8)

final score

1. Dimitrij Ovtcharov GER 3:0 games, 9:2 sets

2. Truls Mregardh SWE 2-1 games, 7-4 sets

3. Benedikt Duda GER 1:2 games, 4:7 sets

4. Tiago Apolonia POR 0:3 games, 2:9 sets Links

www.tt-cup.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tischtennis.de/news/wm-vorbereitung-ovtcharov-gewinnt-table-tennis-cup.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos