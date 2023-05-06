What the rest of college football is saying about Colorado’s unprecedented past few months

Deion Sanders quickly revamped the Colorado Buffaloes football program. The transfer portal is buzzing nonstop with players interested in coming to Boulder, and a flurry of players has left Boulder to go play elsewhere after Coach Prime came to town.

Almost every day, the Buffs are bound by a high-profile transfer. They’ve landed a few in the last few days former Florida State players And Washington EDGE Savell Smalls, a former five-star recruit.

After the spring game, many players left, including wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig. Some were surprised by Coach Prime’s strategy of leaving with the old and getting in with the new, but Colorado’s roster is quickly becoming the best it’s been in years, at least on paper.

Several coaches and executives from around the college football world have expressed their views on what is happening in Boulder, though speaking on an anonymous basis. Here are some things they said (h/t Max Olson and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic subscription required):

A director of player personnel in the Big 12

October 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas A general view of the Big 12 Conference logo on the field after the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Oklahoma Sooners at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff – USA TODAY Sports

What we know is that all eyes of all of college football will be on Colorado. It will significantly affect the future of college football one way or another for the next generation.

This is the truth. The transfer portal and NIL will change the game forever, and Coach Prime is already kicking things into high gear.

An ACC recruiting director

September 4, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; A detailed view of the ACC logo on the down marker used during the game between William & Mary Tribe and the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a huge risk to replace all those guys. It is an experiment that has never been done on this large scale.

A roster overhaul like this has never happened before. However, after going 1-11 a season ago, you can’t blame Deion Sanders for trying.

A Pac-12 director of player personnel

December 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo in center field of Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I would be less concerned about the culture and dynamics in the locker room at this point in Year 1 than I am about having enough players to line up and stay healthy.

It’s only May, but the Buffs roster already looks a lot more talented than it has in the past decade. The culture has changed, but the depth of the roster is a mess. Still, it’s not over yet.

A Power Five bus on Colorado’s O Line

April 22, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes at the line of scrimmage during the first half of a spring game at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re him (Colorado target Alton McCaskill, a running back transfer from Houston), don’t you have to wonder who you’re running after? asked a Power 5 coach. Deion let the whole O line go.

The Buffs saw a lot of players leave, including a large number in advance. However, they did add some quality players, including a few OL from the state of Kent who followed Sean Lewis to Boulder.

A Power Five director of football operations on Colorado’s NIL space

April 22, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffalo’s head coach Deion Sanders during the first half of the spring game at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

People can say what they want, a Power 5 director of football operations said, but with NIL he has to have real money to get real dudes.

The Buffs used to play no part in the NIL world, but with Deion Sanders now in Boulder, that’s about to change, and apparently already has.

An SEC employee

The SEC logo has its first coat of paint on the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as the grounds crew prepares the field for the first game of the season, on the University of Florida campus in Gainesville FL. September 1, 2022. The Gators begin the season Saturday against the No. 7 Utah Utes.

If you’re essentially trying to bring in several of these guys all at once, how are you going to research all of these things? wondered one SEC official. You hope to go 50 percent on those who train.

Again, the Buffs were 1-11 last season. Karl Dorrell flopped and before that Mel Tucker left for Michigan State. It was brutal in Boulder, so even if half of the new players train, it’s still going to be a much better product than in years past.

Shedeur Sanders

April 22, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) prepares to pass during the first half of the spring game at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

If we release the list of guys we already have in, everyone will say, okay, now I see what he’s doing.

This quote is from Shedeur Sanders, Colorado’s anticipated starting QB and the son of Coach Prime. He knows a thing or two about what his father is capable of.

