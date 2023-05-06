Cascade’s Zach Moore looks set to defend his OSAA tennis state title





When Zach Moore entered the tennis state tournament as No. 1 last season, he felt like he had nothing to lose. I hadn’t won anything yet, Moore said. I still had something to prove. The Cascade High School tennis star proved a ton and dominated his way to the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A singles state championship, not dropping a single set along the way. This season as a senior, Moore will look to defend his state title before advancing to the college level. I just tried to enjoy every moment, said Moore, who has played tennis since he was nine. I play the sport I love here. At last season’s state tournament, Moore defeated Catlin Gabels Wylly Fields, Oregon Episcopals Cameron Getz and Riverdales Maxwell Furman to reach the title game, where he defeated Catlin Gabels Tai Leong 6-2, 6-0. He has very good service and is consistent. He also hits a really deep and heavy ball, Cascade coach Bryan Rozo said. He is such an asset to the team. Not only is he a great player, but he has a great work ethic and he’s a great leader. Moore will play at the NCAA Division III level next season at George Fox University. I like the positive energy (at George Fox), and the coach is a lot of fun, said Moore, who plans to study accounting. They have a really strong Division III program and I really see myself thriving there. Heading into this season, Moore wanted to work on his serve and enjoy the rest of his high school journey. You only go to high school once, Moore said. And I still have the chance to have fun moments with my teammates and my family. Neighborhood tennis program 6A-Central Valley Conference:Boys and Girls Sunday-Tuesday at Salem Tennis and Swim Club. 5A-Mid-Willamette Conference:Boys and Girls Wednesday-Friday at Timberhill Athletic Club. 4A/3A/2A/1A-Special District 2:Boys Monday at Crescent Valley, Thursday-Friday at Salem Tennis and Swim Club. Girls Monday at Estacada, Thursday-Friday at Salem Tennis and Swim Club. 4A/3A/2A/1A-Special District 1:Boys Monday and Wednesday in Oregon Episcopal. Girls Tuesday-Wednesday in Oregon Episcopal. Statesman Journal reporter Pete Martini covers school and high school sports. He can be reached at [email protected]

