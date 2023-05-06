French tennis player suspended for match-fixing after causing significant damage following multiple fouls





Baptiste Crepatte on the net Credit: Alamy Former world No. 276 Baptiste Crepatte has been banned from participating in ATP Tour and ITF-sanctioned tournaments after being found guilty of match-fixing by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). Crepatte has been hit with a three-year suspension for multiple violations of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP) rules, which the ITIA says have caused significant damage to sporting integrity. The 29-year-old disputed the allegations, but Independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer (AHO) Professor Richard McLaren upheld the allegations made by the ITIA regarding corruption offenses under sections D.1.b., D.1.d. and D.2.ai of the TACP 2018. AHO McLaren found that Crepatte violated the TACP seven times in three matches, including making up the outcome or any other aspect of two events, directly or indirectly facilitating tennis betting, and failing to report corrupt approaches to the ITIA. Crepatte’s ban runs until April 19, 2026, and he is prohibited from participating in, coaching at, or taking part in any tennis events sanctioned or sanctioned by tennis’ governing bodies. The Frenchman, who reached an all-time high of No. 276 in the ATP rankings in 2019, was also fined $15,000. The TACP violated by Crepatte: D.1.b. No Covered Person shall, directly or indirectly, solicit or facilitate another person to bet on the outcome or any other aspect of any Event or other tennis competition. For the avoidance of doubt, soliciting or facilitating betting includes, but is not limited to: displaying live tennis betting on a Covered Person website; write articles for a publication or website about tennis betting; making personal appearances for a tennis betting company or any other company or entity directly affiliated with a tennis betting company; and appearing in commercials encouraging others to bet on tennis. D.1.d. No Covered Person shall, directly or indirectly, invent or attempt to invent the outcome or any other aspect of any Event. Story continues D.2.ai In the event that a Player is approached by a person offering or providing any form of money, benefit or consideration to a Player to (i) influence the outcome or any other aspect of an Event, or (ii ) Inside Information, it is the duty of the Players to report any such incident to the TIU as soon as possible. The ITIA is an independent body established by the International Governing Bodies of Tennis to promote, encourage, improve and protect the integrity of professional tennis worldwide. READ MORE: Former player found guilty of a record 135 match fixing charges The article French tennis player suspended for match-fixing after causing significant damage following multiple fouls appeared first on Tennis365.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/french-tennis-player-banned-match-103806650.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos