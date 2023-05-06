PHILADELPHIA — The No. 14 University of Pennsylvania women’s lacrosse team battled past fourth-seeded Harvard on Friday night and advanced to Sunday’s Ivy League Tournament title game against second-seeded Yale. The start time is set for 12 noon at Dunning-Cohen Champions Field in Penn Park.

GAME 17: PENN (12-4, 7-0 Ivy League) v YALE (11-5, 4-3 Ivy League)

Sunday May 7 | 12:00 am

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Dunning Cohen Champions Field

Watch (ESPN+) | Live statistics | History

HOW WE GOT HERE

*Penn earned top seed and host honors after going a perfect 7-0 in conference play during the regular season.

*The Quakers managed to bump their ticket to the final on Friday night, toppling the Crimson 16-8. It will be Penn’s ninth championship game appearance in 11 Ivy League tournaments.

* Yale posted a 4-3 record during the regular season, forcing tiebreaks due to a tie between Princeton and Harvard.

* The Bulldogs overcame a three-goal deficit in the fourth quarter against Princeton during the semi-finals, putting together a 4-0 final frame to beat the Tigers, 11-10. It is Yale’s second appearance in the title game after losing 19-9 to Princeton in the championship last year.

SERIES AGAINST YALE

* This will be the 47th time in the program’s history that the two teams have clashed. Penn has the 26-19-1 lead in the all-time series.

*The Quakers are 14-8 at home against the Bulldogs and have won their last nine games in Philadelphia.

* Penn has won nine of the last 10 general meetings.

*In 46 games, Penn has scored 395 goals, 8.59 per game.

LAST TIME WE MEET

*On April 8, Penn tamed the Bulldogs at Franklin Field, 16-6, to remain the only unblemished record in Ivy League play.

*Junior Mary Themelis and sophomores Gracia Smith led the offense with four goals each while sophomore Anne Brandt added a hat-trick and an assist for four points.

*The Penn defense put in a great performance, keeping the then-league leader and then-leading scorer in the Ivy League in check all day. Yale was held to just six goals when offenses averaged 13.25 per game at that point in the season.

* Much of that success was senior Izzy Rohr pairing a career and game-high five turnover with a game-high four ground ball tie with senior Cell moon .

* The Quakers forced the Bulldogs to 18 turnovers for the day, 11 of which were caused. Senior Grace Fujinaga and sophomores Natasha Gorriara joined Rohr in that category with two each.

*Senior Kelly Van Hoesen continued her successful season in net, making seven saves over the full 60 minutes.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS

*Yale will be part of the final of the Ivy League Tournament for the second time on Sunday, last year Princeton lost 19-9.

* After starting the season 3-0, the Bulldogs slipped their next three to Penn (16-6), Harvard (10-9) and Cornell (14-12). In an unmissable season finale at Columbia, they rebounded with a 19-5 win to seal the second seed in the tournament.

* The Bulldogs earned six All-Ivy honors last week. Jenna Collignon, Olivia Penoyer and Fallon Vaughn all earned the first team, Payton Vaughn made the second team, and Sky Carrasquillo and Taylor Lane received honorable mentions.

* Collignon ranks second in the league in goals per game (3.06) and third in points per game (3.75).

*Penoyer ranks second in the league in assists per game (2.13).

*Payton Vaughn ranks second in the league in ground balls per game (2.25), while Carrasquillo ranks third in turnovers caused per game (1.31).

* Goalkeeper Cami Donadio leads the league in goals-against average (9.73), although he only plays in net half of the season (462 minutes).

PENN’S LAST TIMEOUT

*The Quakers’ win over Harvard on Friday night marked their 13th all-time win in the Ivy League Tournament, just one win away from tying with all-time leader Princeton, who has 13.

* Friday night’s matchup marked the fourth time in Ivy Tournament history that Penn and Harvard had clashed, as the Quakers have won all four in the semifinals.

*Penn never trailed in Friday night’s game, opening the game 6-0.

* Sophomore Eric Chung And Anne Brandt commanded the attack with a combined 11 points. Chung recorded a game-high six points on five assists and a goal, while Brandt added five goals of his own.

*Senior Nikki Miles kept her scoring streak alive, now on 17 straight games, finding the back of the net twice and adding an assist for three points.

*Sophomore Paige Lipman recorded her first career hat-trick.

*Eight different Quakers scored in the game.

*Penn led the draw, going 20-for-28, led by Miles with nine. Junior Ali Feely six added.

*The backline was strong for another game, producing six turnovers from six different Quakers.

*Back in the net, senior Kelly Van Hoesen earned her 12th win of the season, with seven saves in 60 minutes of work. She added two ground balls and a cause turnover.

COMMENTS

* Penn is a 14-time Ivy League champion, seven of them outright titles.

*The Quakers have competed in 10 of the 11 total Ivy League tournaments, only missing last year’s. They have an all-time 12-6 record in the tournament with an Ivy record nine appearances in the championship game.

* Penn won the Ivy League tournament in 2010 (inaugural tournament), 2013 and 2014.

* On Wednesday, the Quakers nearly won the Ivy League’s major post-season awards, taking four of five, the second time in Ivy history a program has achieved four and the first time a program took all three field positions. Miles was named Striker of the Year, Brandt was named Midfielder of the Year, Rohr was named Defender of the Year and Lois S. Leitner head coach Karin Corbett was named Trainer of the Year.

*Penn also placed 10 on All-Ivy teams. Miles, Brandt and Rohr were all unanimous selections for the first team. Fujinaga, Van Hoesen, Kaitlyn Cumiskey Chong and Mary Themelis found their way into the second team. Ali Feely And Natasha Gorriara each landed on honorable mention.

*Miles has jumped onto the offensive scene this year, leading the league in scoring and points with 54 and 66, respectively. Her 66 points currently rank eighth in program history, while her 54 goals rank third. to stand. She is just four goals off the program record set by two former Quakers at 58 (Tory Benson 2015, Julie Heller 1981). She is the only Quaker to score in every game this season and has a 17-game scoring streak that continues into last year.

*Brandt is second in the team and third in the league with 47 goals, and fifth in the league in points with 51. Her free position success has ranked her 23rd in the country, with an average of 0.87 free position goals per game. She also leads the team in pulling checks, pulling in 51 to finish eighth in the Ivy League.

* Rohr started in all 16 games to lead the league in turnovers caused (23) and finish fifth in ground balls (33). Rohr played five games with multiple turnovers caused this season, including a career day against then No. 13 Yale with five turnovers caused and four ground balls.

*Chung leads the team and leads the Ivy League with 36 assists. She currently ranks fourth in programming history for one season. Chung has 50 points this year and added 14 goals to a shooting percentage of .667.

*Penn ranks first in the Ivy League for goals per game (14.56), points per game (20.63), and assists per game (6.06). Defensively, the Quakers rank second in turnovers caused per game (8.63), ground balls per game (18.56), and goals-against average (9.98).

*Corbett is in her 24th season at the helm, having won 252 of the program’s 405 wins.

#FightOnPenn