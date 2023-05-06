Pakistan will only come to the World Cup if…: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman





Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi will seek a “written assurance” from BCCI supremo Jay Shah on the Indian team’s participation in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan before competing with his national team later this year. will play ODI World Cup matches in India. The 2023 World Cup will be played from October 5 and BCCI has focused on Ahmedabad (for the game in India), Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata as possible locations for Babar Azam’s squad. But with Jay Shah chaired ACC failing to confirm the proposed ‘hybrid model’ for the upcoming Asia Cup, where India will play their matches in the UAE and Pakistan play in their homeland, Sethi has apparently been advised to play hardball. Also Read |Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma records most ducks for any batter in IPL history According to a reliable source, Sethi will leave for Dubai on May 8, where he will meet with officials from the ACC and the International Cricket Council. The PCB source said that during his visit to Dubai, Sethi will also be lobbying to gain support for Pakistan’s “principled stance that it will not play its World Cup matches in India unless the BCCI and ICC provide written assurances that India will go to Pakistan.” will come”. play in the 2025 Champions Trophy.” “Sethi has recently met with some government officials and also sought advice from them on whether Pakistan should play in the Asia Cup if it is not held in Lahore and Dubai as proposed by the PCB under its hybrid model plan to the ACC,” the source said. He added that Sethi has received tacit approval from the government to convey a strong and blunt position to ACC members on hosting the Asia Cup in September. “Sethi is expected to make it very clear to ACC members that they will either accept Pakistan’s hybrid proposal or that the PCB will not participate in this year’s contest if it is moved out of Pakistan.” The PC chairman is not ready to accept any more delays in the planning of the Asia Cup. “Apparently Sethi has now realized that it is time for some tough decisions and is not ready to accept any more delays from the ACC in finalizing venues and the schedule for the Asian Cup.” “Sethi is obviously now no Asia Cup matches in Pakistan, no Pakistan team in Asia Cup,” the source claimed.

