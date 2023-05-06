Sports
2024 SEC football recruiting ranking after Vols Kellen Lindstrom commitment
Four-star prospect Kellen Lindstrom announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday.
Lindstrom is committed to the Vols over Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Missouri and Michigan.
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Lindstrom is from Glendale High School in Springfield, Missouri.
Lindstrom is the 11th 2024 commitment for the Vols. He joins cornerback Caleb Beasleydefensive lineman Carson Softathlete Marcus Goree Jr.wide receiver JJ Harrellathlete Jonathan Echosquarterback Jake Merklinger, offensive tackle Jesse Perry, offensive tackle Gage Ginther and safety Edrees Farooq and line of defense Jeremiah Heard.
Following Lindstrom’s commitment, Vols Wire looks at On3’s updated 2024 SEC team football recruiting rankings. Updated 2024 SEC On3 industry team recruitment rankings can be found below.
Georgia
Jay Biggerstaff – USA TODAY Sports
Total liabilities: 11
To score: 94,975
Average score: 92.48
Average NIL: $135K
For more information on Georgia, visit UGA Wire
Alabama
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Total liabilities: 6
To score: 93,954
Average score: 93.95
Average NIL: $237K
For more information on Alabama, visit Roll Tide Wire
Florida
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Total liabilities: 8
To score: 93,763
Average score: 92.63
Average NIL: $163K
For more information on Florida, visit Gators Wire
south carolina
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Total liabilities: 10
To score: 92,943
Average score: 90.91
Average NIL: $84K
PHOTOS: Tennessee-South Carolina football series through the years
Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Total liabilities: 11
To score: 92,028
Average score: 89.62
Average NIL: $82K
PHOTOS: Josh Heupel through the years
LSU
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Total liabilities: 14
To score: 91,813
Average score: 89.45
Average NIL: $70K
For more information on LSU, visit LSU Tigers Wire
Maroon
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Total liabilities: 5
To score: 90,387
Average score: 90.52
Average NIL: $101K
For more information about Auburn, visit Auburn Wire
Oklahoma
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Total liabilities: 6
To score: 90,140
Average score: 90.14
Average NIL: $70K
For more information on Oklahoma, visit Sooners Wire
Arkansas
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Total liabilities: 9
To score: 90.101
Average score: 89.14
Average NIL: $49K
For more information on Arkansas, visit Razorbacks Wire
Texas A&M
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Total liabilities: 5
To score: 89,338
Average score: 89.47
Average NIL: $63K
For more information on Texas A&M, visit Aggies Wire
Be Miss
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Total liabilities: 6
To score: 87.107
Average score: 87.11
Average NIL: $51K
PHOTOS: Tennessee-Ole Miss football series through the years
Mississippi state
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Total liabilities: 5
To score: 86,849
Average score: 86.98
Average NIL: $24K
Texas
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Total liabilities: 3
To score: 85,711
Average score: 87.03
Average NIL: $80K
For more information on Texas, visit Longhorns Wire
Missouri
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Total liabilities: 3
To score: 85.017
Average score: 86.34
Average NIL: $24K
PHOTOS: Tennessee-Missouri football series through the years
Vanderbilt
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Total liabilities: 5
To score: 84,556
Average score: 84.69
Average NIL: $14.6K
PHOTOS: Tennessee-Vanderbilt football series through the years
Kentucky
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Total liabilities: 2
To score: 84.118
Average score: 86.65
Average NIL: $18.3K
PHOTOS: Tennessee-Kentucky football series through the years
