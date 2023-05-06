Connect with us

2024 SEC football recruiting ranking after Vols Kellen Lindstrom commitment

Four-star prospect Kellen Lindstrom announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday.

Lindstrom is committed to the Vols over Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Missouri and Michigan.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Lindstrom is from Glendale High School in Springfield, Missouri.

Lindstrom is the 11th 2024 commitment for the Vols. He joins cornerback Caleb Beasleydefensive lineman Carson Softathlete Marcus Goree Jr.wide receiver JJ Harrellathlete Jonathan Echosquarterback Jake Merklinger, offensive tackle Jesse Perry, offensive tackle Gage Ginther and safety Edrees Farooq and line of defense Jeremiah Heard.

Following Lindstrom’s commitment, Vols Wire looks at On3’s updated 2024 SEC team football recruiting rankings. Updated 2024 SEC On3 industry team recruitment rankings can be found below.

Georgia

Jay Biggerstaff – USA TODAY Sports

Total liabilities: 11

To score: 94,975

Average score: 92.48

Average NIL: $135K

For more information on Georgia, visit UGA Wire

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Total liabilities: 6

To score: 93,954

Average score: 93.95

Average NIL: $237K

For more information on Alabama, visit Roll Tide Wire

Florida

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Total liabilities: 8

To score: 93,763

Average score: 92.63

Average NIL: $163K

For more information on Florida, visit Gators Wire

south carolina

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Total liabilities: 10

To score: 92,943

Average score: 90.91

Average NIL: $84K

PHOTOS: Tennessee-South Carolina football series through the years

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Total liabilities: 11

To score: 92,028

Average score: 89.62

Average NIL: $82K

PHOTOS: Josh Heupel through the years

LSU

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total liabilities: 14

To score: 91,813

Average score: 89.45

Average NIL: $70K

For more information on LSU, visit LSU Tigers Wire

Maroon

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total liabilities: 5

To score: 90,387

Average score: 90.52

Average NIL: $101K

For more information about Auburn, visit Auburn Wire

Oklahoma

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total liabilities: 6

To score: 90,140

Average score: 90.14

Average NIL: $70K

For more information on Oklahoma, visit Sooners Wire

Arkansas

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total liabilities: 9

To score: 90.101

Average score: 89.14

Average NIL: $49K

For more information on Arkansas, visit Razorbacks Wire

Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Total liabilities: 5

To score: 89,338

Average score: 89.47

Average NIL: $63K

For more information on Texas A&M, visit Aggies Wire

Be Miss

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Total liabilities: 6

To score: 87.107

Average score: 87.11

Average NIL: $51K

PHOTOS: Tennessee-Ole Miss football series through the years

Mississippi state

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total liabilities: 5

To score: 86,849

Average score: 86.98

Average NIL: $24K

Texas

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total liabilities: 3

To score: 85,711

Average score: 87.03

Average NIL: $80K

For more information on Texas, visit Longhorns Wire

Missouri

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Total liabilities: 3

To score: 85.017

Average score: 86.34

Average NIL: $24K

PHOTOS: Tennessee-Missouri football series through the years

Vanderbilt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Total liabilities: 5

To score: 84,556

Average score: 84.69

Average NIL: $14.6K

PHOTOS: Tennessee-Vanderbilt football series through the years

Kentucky

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Total liabilities: 2

To score: 84.118

Average score: 86.65

Average NIL: $18.3K

PHOTOS: Tennessee-Kentucky football series through the years

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/2024-sec-football-recruiting-rankings-114449712.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

