



Usually you call someone a loser at your peril. But when a tennis player is told by tournament officials that he is a “lucky loser,” those two words are music to his ears. A lucky loser is a player who lost in the qualifying rounds, but later got through to the main draw after a player withdrew from the main draw, usually due to illness or injury. On Sunday, Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff will look to become the first lucky loser to win an ATP Masters 1000 title when he faces top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the Mutua Madrid Open final. In the semifinals, Struff also had the rare satisfaction of avenging his final qualifying round defeat to Aslan Karatsev. So how does the lucky loser process work? The timing of a player’s withdrawal from the main draw determines which qualifying losers have a chance to enter the main draw as the lucky loser. If there is a main draw after the completion of qualifying, after which the highest ranked player who lost in the final qualifying round will advance to the main draw as a lucky loser. If a second main draw takes place after completion of qualifying, the second slot will be awarded to the second highest ranked loser of the final qualifying round. If one main draw takes place for Upon completion of qualifying, the top two ranked losers in the final round of qualifying will advance to a random draw for the main draw. If two main draws take place before qualification is complete, the three highest ranked losers in the final round of qualifying will go into a random draw for two main draw slots. After falling to Karatsev in qualifying 11 days ago, Struff was in tears, beating fast-rising American Ben Shelton, Banja Luka champion Dusan Lajovic, Pedro Cachin and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas before getting revenge on Karatsev to take the first become a lucky loser. reaching the final at an ATP Masters 1000 event (since 1990). If he beats Carlos Alcaraz to win his first tour-level title on Sunday, the 33-year-old will become the second lucky loser to win a tour-level tournament this season. Soonwoo Kwon lost to Tomas Machac in the final round of qualifying in Adelaide in January before beating the Czech in the main draw en route to the trophy at the ATP 250.

