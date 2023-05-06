In honor of the career of Peoria native Alec Hagaman





PEORIA Peoria Rivermen Captain Alec Hagaman had a great career with the 41 year old professional hockey franchise. The only Peoria-born captain in franchise history, he retired in April at age 33 after the defending Southern Professional Hockey League champions’ playoff run ended. ‘It’s everything’:How the Peoria native and Rivermen captain retired from hockey Here’s a look back in words, numbers and pictures on his eight seasons with the Rivermen: With the Peoria Rivermen REGULAR SEASON TOTALS Seasons: 8.

Games played: 399.

Goals: 158.

Assistance: 229.

Points: 387.

Plus-minus: plus-111.

Winning goals: 25.

Short goals: 9.

First goals: 31. PLAYOFF TOTALS Games played: 42.

Goals: 15.

Assistance: 19.

Points: 34.

Plus-minus: plus-5.

Winning goals: 2.

Short goals: 1. SPHL scoring race 2019-20: 4th in points, 2nd in goals.

4th in points, 2nd in goals. 2021-22: 2nd in points, 3rd in assists.

2nd in points, 3rd in assists. 2022-23: 5th in points. Scoring with Peoria Team top-three in goals: 5 times.

5 times. Team top-three in assists: 6 times.

6 times. Team leader in points: 6 times. Notable at Rivermen President’s Cup Championships: Peoria, 2021-22.

Peoria, 2021-22. SPHL final appearances: 4.

4. Peoria Team Finishes: First place, 6. Third place, 2.

First place, 6. Third place, 2. Rivermen Captain: 2018-19, 2019-20, 2021-22, 2022-23.

2018-19, 2019-20, 2021-22, 2022-23. Peoria totals (reg season plus playoffs): 441 games, 173 goals, 248 assists, 421 points, 27 GWG.

441 games, 173 goals, 248 assists, 421 points, 27 GWG. Elsewhere: 2020-21 SPHL season played with Pensacola, won President’s Cup championship. Pro totals (Includes regular season and playoffs with ECHL Indy, SPHL Peoria and Pensacola) Play: 437.

Goals: 186.

Assistance: 259.

Points: 445.

Plus-minus: +186. Career awards First player in SPHL history to reach 400 games and career 400 points.

Third all-time in SPHL games played.

Fourth all-time in SPHL goals.

Fifth all-time in SPHL assists.

Third all-time in SPHL points.

Fourth all-time in SPHL penalty minutes.

All-SPHL First Team: 2017-18, 2019-20, 2021-22.

All-SPHL Second Team: 2018-19, 2022-23. These Rivermen left a legacy:What’s next on the ice for the Peoria hockey franchise? History of Peoria Franchise (41 years in IHR, ECHL, AHL, SPHL) Games played: 2nd all time.

2nd all time. Goals: 3rd all time.

3rd all time. assists: 3rd all time. Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist and writes about Bradley men’s basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the sports column Cleve In The Eve for pjstar.com. He can be reached at 686-3206 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.

