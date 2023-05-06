Assar, Goda triumphs at ITTF Africa Cup in Nairobi – Voice of Nigeria





Egyptians Omar Assar and Hana Goda are the 2023 ITTF-Africa Cup men’s and women’s singles champions after sparkling displays at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani indoor gymnasium. Assar beat Nigerian legend Quadri Aruna 4-1 in the final of the best of seven men’s singles despite the pain caused by an inflamed back. After the historic game in Nairobi, Assar said: This may go down in the books as the hardest ever ITTF Africa event I’ve ever played. I was about to quit when I arrived in Nairobi with a back injury but thanks to the Kenyan medical team for their efforts as this would not have been possible. I feel for Aruna, he’s a great player. By winning the Nairobi edition of the continental Cup, Assar clinched his 10th career ITTF Africa title after winning the 2018 edition in Nairobi. Aruna for his part said: I should have been more patient with the game. I think I did my best, but it was one of those days. Things didn’t really work for me. Table tennis is a game of chance and you have to charge from the start, Earlier, Hana made a stunning comeback to defend the women’s singles title with a convincing 4-3 victory over Olympian and multi-time winner Dina Meshref. Accompanied by her mother and cheered on by partisan Kenyan fans, Hana dispatched compatriot Dina in a sizzling finale that treated the Kasarani crowd to rousing displays. In the process, the German-based Egyptian star entered the annals of table tennis history as the youngest ever player to defend a senior African continental title at the age of 15. “I’m out of words, I mean I just don’t know how to describe my victory. It hasn’t sunk in yet’ an emotional Hana joked about her fairytale performance. Hana’s victory over Meshref was a repeat of last year’s final in Lagos, where she defeated her senior to become the youngest-ever continental winner at age 14. But the teen star cemented her status as one of the junior table tennis greats with consecutive women’s singles titles on her first-ever tour to Kenya. Hana is ranked 4th in the world among juniors and 39th overall in the ITTF rankings. And Hana’s growing list of accolades in Africa has already won some impressive scalps, including beating some of the most decorated players, including multiple Nigerian Olympian Funke Oshonaike. Dina defeated compatriot Marwa Alhodaby 4-1 in the women’s match, while Sarah Hanffou from Cameroon lost 1-4 to Hana. But Nairobi’s showpiece was rather emotional for Sarah, as the loss to Hana marked her final year of play. The France-based Cameroonian international announced her retirement at the ITTF press in Nairobi. She hangs up her bats to focus on her Ping Sans Frontieres project, which is developing table tennis worldwide as an educational and educational tool. KBC/Emmanuel Ukoh

