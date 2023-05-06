Is Jack Sawyer the Clark Kellogg of Ohio State Football? Hey Nathan!





COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State football's five-star edge rushers face inordinate expectations on an accelerated timeline. That's not their fault. Zach Harrison, Jack Sawyer and others did not campaign for those high ratings. But the Buckeye defensive goals that came before them took advantage of their young careers so fully that those who come next must chase those ghosts. Harrison earned multiple All-Big Ten Conference honors and was selected with the 75th pick of last week's NFL Draft. That's quite a career. Today's question, however, expresses concern about whether OSU's staff will get the best out of former top-10 prospect Sawyer.

Neither Ohio State nor its football rivals could wait to offer Shaker Heights Trey McNutt

College football rankings do Ohio State coach Ryan Days’ motivational work for him Hey Nathan: Is Jack Sawyer the OSU football player Clark Kellogg? Freakish talent…coaches really don’t know how to best use him. All conference career, but could have been so much more. Max Lambright, formerly 216 now in Vegas. Hey Max: I was a baby growing up to a toddler when Kellogg played at Ohio State, so I don’t have the best perspective on his career. I know he averaged a double-double in each of his last two seasons and then went on to have a phenomenal rookie season with the Pacers after they drafted him in the first round. So far I would say no, Sawyer is not the Kellogg of football. Comparisons between sports are tough, but Sawyer has yet to establish himself as one of the top Big Tens players, regardless of position. I also don’t know if 2022 was an example of the coaching staff not knowing what to do with Sawyer. He still played a lot of snaps as a hand-in-the-dirt rush-end as the Jack wasn’t every down or even every run on defense. Instead, I’d say Sawyers 2022 was more of an example of the coaching staff trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. Knowles had successfully used the jack at previous stops. He wanted to be able to use it at Ohio State. He rated Mitchell Melton as the best match. When Melton got hurt, Sawyer became plan B. From what Knowles said this spring, that’s not a plan they’ll be revisiting this fall. Either Melton is sane as Plan A or it sounds like the Jack will be a limited part of the defense. However, there are reasons to expect a breakthrough for Sawyer. Last season, according to Pro Football Focus, he produced 22 presses on 329 snaps. That means his press percentage was essentially equal to JT Tuimoloau (32 on 5-4 snaps). Sawyer himself should play more than 500 snaps now that Zach Harrison has moved to the NFL. When Sawyer played the jack, pass rushing was rarely his job. So when you consider how many snaps were spent on that subpack, his print percentage is slightly better than those raw numbers. This is a big summer for Sawyer. Ohio State needs his sharp talents this fall and he probably needs to approach his ceiling to make his own NFL leap after three years. If you or a loved one have questions and need to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 or visit 1800gamer.net For more information. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 gambler.

