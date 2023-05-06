Friedman says Burns is an early Conn Smythe front runner





In the year of Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns quietly put together his own renaissance campaign. The longtime San Jose Sharks great, who owns the franchise record for most career points by a defenseman in teal, was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes last season for Steven Lorentz, Eetu Makiniemi and a 2023 third-round pick. The winner of the Norris Trophy 2017 came off three consecutive good, but not great offensive campaigns, averaging 0.62 points per game from 2019 to 2022, a significant drop from his NHL-leading 0.92 from 2015 to 2019. The 36- year-old , still three years on his $8 million AAV contract, was also looking to win a Stanley Cup, which is unlikely to happen with a Sharks team that was three years old and close to the playoffs. So San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier sent Burns to the best possible situation. The veteran blueliner also had a three-team trade clause, which essentially gave him the power to dictate his next destination, the Metropolitan Division-winning Hurricanes. Burns scored with 18 goals, his most since 29 in 2016/17 and 61 points, his most since 83 in 2018/19, and continued to lead the way in the postseason, leading the Carolina defenders with five assists and 23:44 ATOI. The Canes are 2-0 ahead of the New Jersey Devils in the second round. While Burns hasn’t put up flashy numbers in the postseason (yet), that didn’t stop Elliotte Friedman from raving about his play before Game Two yesterday. If Carolina wins the Stanley Cup, Friedman stated on his 32 Thoughts PodcastBrent Burns is going to win the Conn Smythe Trophy. This isn’t just chatter from a talking head. Before the end of each Stanley Cup Final, 18 select members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association vote on the Conn Smythe Trophy. Since 2018, the first time ballots were made public, the Sportsnet insider has voted for every Conn Smythe. More than Sebastian Aho? 32 Thoughts co-host Jeff Marek replied. That would be the race for me. Aho leads the Canes with nine points through eight playoff games. Yes, Friedman said. Of course, this is just a prediction from Friedman, not a promise: there’s still a long way to go between the six post-season wins Carolina have amassed so far to the 16 they need to lift the Cup, but it’s an indication of how good Burns has been. so far this spring. For Friedman, this is just the continuation of a comeback campaign for Burns. Earlier this week, ex-San Jose Sharks teammates Karlsson, Adam Fox and Cale Makar were announced as this year’s 2023 Norris finalists. BREAKING: Karlsson is Norris Trophy finalist The man who got the most votes this year, Brent Burns, Friedman noted, not suggesting that Burns should win, but that he probably won’t get his share of the vote. All awards votes will be made public on June 26, the night of the NHL Awards. Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now Network, plus an ad-free browsing experience.

