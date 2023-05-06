ITTF President greets Kenya, pledges continued support to Africa





ITTF President Petra Sorling (third from left); ITTF Vice President, Wahid Oshodi (left); ITTF Africa President, Khaled El-Salhy (second from right); President of the Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA), Andrew Mudibo (second from left) and Sarah Hanffou of Cameroon (right) at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi, Kenya International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) President Petra Sorling has praised the government of Kenya for organizing a fitting continental cup, while assuring that more support would come to Africa in the near future. Sorling, the first woman to be elected ITTF President, was in Nairobi for the 2023 ITTF Africa Cup and she described the organization combined with the level of play as inspiring and encouraging. “I am delighted with what I have seen in this year’s ITTF Africa Cup. There have been significant improvements in the organization and Kenya has been a great host. I would like to specifically congratulate the Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) under the leadership of Andreas Mudibo. We have seen new talents at the event, for example from Uganda and Madagascar. This is very important for the growth of our sport and we look forward to seeing more African players perform at the highest level. Africa and its 54 member associations are very important to the ITTF. We will continue to support Africa through our program and activities, she said. She specifically mentioned the organization of this year’s World Championship in Durban, South Africa, the first for Africa in the last 84 years, while expressing optimism for the organization in hopes that the continent would bring its flavor to the global tournament . Also, Khaled El-Salhy, president of ITTF Africa, praised KTTA’s efforts as it is the association’s second time hosting the continental tournament in the past five years after it was hosted in 2018. However, he secured the support of the continental body to member associations on the continent. For ITTF Vice President Wahid Oshodi, the organization of the Africa Cup was a testament to Kenya’s capacity to host major international competitions, adding that the country has shown its commitment to the sport over the past five years. He said Durban hosting this year’s World Championships was a confirmation of the confidence ITTF has in the continent. In his remarks, KTTA President Andrew Mudibo thanked the governing body of world table tennis for supporting Kenya in its quest to host successful continental championships while hoping the country would qualify for more international tournaments. During the ITTF Africa Cup 2023, countries such as hosts Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Djibouti, Uganda, Burundi, Congo-Brazzaville participated in the women’s and men’s singles event, the final of which took place on Saturday, May 6 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi, Kenya.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kbc.co.ke/sports/table-tennis/article/38669/ittf-president-hails-kenya-pledges-continued-support-to-africa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos