



BALTIMORE, MD No. 7 Maryland lost 14-5 to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game at Homewood Field on Saturday. Entering the NCAA Tournament with a 10-5 record, Maryland will learn the first round game on Sunday, May 7 at 9:30 p.m. on ESPNU. Michigan (9-6) won its first Big Ten Tournament Championship and is playing in its first NCAA Tournament. Eric Spanos led the Terps along three goals, for his second career hat-trick. Brad Erksa added two own goals. Luke Wierman won 10 out of 20 encounters. He also had seven groundballs. in defense, Brett Macar And Jack McDonald both had four groundballs. Michael Boehm had five goals to lead the scoring card for Michigan. Bryce Clay scored four goals and added two assists for six points. Josh Zawada also had six points on four goals and two assists. In goal, Hunter Taylor made 12 saves for Michigan. The Wolverines scored five goals in each of the first two quarters to take a 10-4 lead going into halftime. Abort the action Michigan led 5–3 after the first quarter. Spanos’ diving goal with five seconds left in the frame put it back two goals behind.

Despite Spanos scoring a hat-trick for the Terps’ lone goal in the second quarter, the Wolverines took a 10–4 halftime lead.

The Wolverines scored two more goals in the third to lead 12–5 after 45 minutes.

Michigan added two more in the fourth to make it 14-5.

Multi-Terps Update Spanos (three goals) had his fourth multi-point game, fourth multi-goal game, and second career hat-trick.

Vivid ( two goals) had his 12th multi-point game, seventh multi-goal game of his freshman college season. Update record book Wierman still ranks second all-time in career face-off wins 10 in the game, giving him 619 for his career. Andy Claxton holds the record with 648 from 1989-92.

Wierman also holds steady at third in career groundballs with 328 after scoring seven in the game. Next up is No. 2 Brian Haggerty, who had 380 from 1996-99. Andy Claxton holds the record with 451 from 1989-92.

On the single-season lists, Wierman ( 10 wins) now has the second most faceoff wins in a year with 234, second to his record of 298 last season.

He is still seventh on the single-season list for groundballs with seven in the game, giving him 124 this season. Next with 127 groundballs tied for fifth place are Claxton (1992) and Haggerty (1997) Next one The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will air live on ESPNU on Sunday, May 7 at 9:30 p.m

