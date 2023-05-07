Three Dominicans appointed to management positions in Windward Islands cricket





Clement Marcellin, President of the Dominica Cricket Association (DCA), has been elected Vice President of Windwards Cricket Inc (unopposed) and appointed Director of West Indies Cricket at the Windwards Island Cricket Board (WICB). He will serve in his new capacity in the Windward Island Cricket line-up alongside two other Dominicans: Liam Sebastien, who was re-elected as the selector and manager of the Windwards Island Senior Men’s team, and Kimara Hurtault, who will lead the Windwards Island Under 19 . Women’s squad. The Dominica Cricket Association (DCA) congratulated its members and said: This speaks well for the direction of Dominica’s cricket and, more importantly, the progress of Windwards Island and West Indies Cricket. We wish them all the best. Marcellin has not responded to questions from Dominica News Online (DNO) about his plans for local and regional cricket development in light of his new position. According to news reports, one of the critical items on the agenda of the WICB Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 4, 2023, held at the National Stadium in Grenada, was the presentation of a new strategic plan for the period 2023-2026, which will include five strategic imperatives and seven strategic objectives, which was adopted by the board of directors. As stated by WICB re-elected president Dwain Gill, this strategic plan is consistent with the approach taken by the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) in recent times. With this document, there is now a clear strategic focus and direction for the next three years. As a result, the Board of Directors would be better informed and guided in prioritizing resources for the most critical areas. He continued: Under my presidency there will be a drive to execute this strategic plan. I am excited about working with my fellow Directors and other stakeholders to bring about the upliftment of cricket in the Windward Islands. WICB Technical Director Miles Bascombe also gave a comprehensive presentation at the AGM on cricket issues, including the management of talent pathways for male and female players. The board also recognized Dr. Kishore Shallow, former WICB President, with the appointment of an Honorary Life Member of the WICB. Dr. Shallow received a plaque commemorating his induction from President Gill. Full Board: Dwain Gill President (CWI Representative), Clement Marcellin Vice President (CWI Representative), Carol Henry Director (CWI Deputy Representative), Johnson Richardson Director (CWI Deputy Representative), Jamie Jno Baptiste Director, Miles Bascombe Director, Julian Charles Director, Director Kerry Frank, Director Samuel Holder, Secretary Kezron Walters and Treasurer Jenry Ollivieree. Related articles

