South Carolina Football: commitment coming soon?





South Carolina football rolls onto the recruiting trail. The Gamecocks are in the top ten team rankings of all the major recruiting firms, and it could be even better. This past week, the program’s biggest recruiting news leak was at it again. That “leak” is quarterback commitment Dante Reno, and his social media activity over the past few days has Carolina fans buzzing. Reno’s Twitter account was a hotbed of clicks, and it started with an image showing Reno with Mazeo Bennett and two large Gamecock receiver targets with the caption “Greatest Show on Turf!!”, a Gamecock logo, and the official hashtag of the upcoming Carolina recruiting class “24oreverToThee.” The two targets joining Reno and Bennett in the image were North Carolina speedster Jonathan Paylor and Texas pass catcher Parker Livingstone. The tweet has been viewed more than 60,000 times at the time of writing. Paylor and Livingstone both added to the buzz by responding to Reno’s tweet. Both players reacted positively to the image, which doesn’t really mean anything, but it certainly stirred up the online Gamecock community. The next day, Reno teased that something was coming soon. Typically when a pledge was about to let the coaching staff know its decision or was ready to make its decision public, Reno has tweeted something similar. Based on Reno’s tweets, Gamecock Nation has begun speculating that one or both of the two 4-star recipients could be silent pledges. If it’s Paylor, the Gamecocks would get a smaller receiver that’s blazing fast. He is nicknamed “The Missile” and the name is apt. From Burlington, North Carolina, the fast 5’9″ receiver has called South Carolina his favorite in the past, and he’s currently considered a pretty heavy-leaner for the Gamecocks according to On3’s recruitment prediction engine. NC State and North Carolina are also in talks for Paylor. Livingstone is from Lucas, Texas and has significant interests in the Gamecocks, Texas and Texas A&M. Arkansas and LSU are his other two finalists, and all four of those programs make more geographic sense to Livingstone than football in South Carolina. However, he has had a real interest in the Gamecocks for a long time and has been given more priority by the Gamecocks than fellow 4 star receivers like Micah Gilbert and Channing Goodwin. He is a different type of receiver than Paylor as he is 6’3″ and will add weight to his thin 180lb frame.

