MacLellan Seeking Youth, Veterans Balance In Capitals Next Head Coach





The Washington Capitals head coaching job became vacant three weeks ago, the result of the team’s first spring at home in nine years. Two winning seasons in three years were not enough to save Peter Laviolette, who captained the side that eventually finished sixth in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 35-37-10. Laviolette and the Capitals mutually parted ways the day after the regular season, giving general manager Brian MacLellan time to leave no stone unturned. See how it plays out here, said general manager Brian MacLellan after the end of the regular season last month. Just start looking at names and talk to our group about different coaches people know and traits they have. We may have to wait to talk to some of the assistant coaches we think are candidates. Well see how it goes. On paper, the Capitals job should be one of the best available on the off-season coaching carousel. The presence of Alex Ovechkin, despite turning 37 years old this fall, makes the team an immediate threat in the Metropolitan Division, a factor only amplified by the fact that John Carlson, Nicklas Backstrom andTom Wilsonhave a very off season to recover from seasons full of injuries. But one of the league’s oldest teams is still a year older when the first puck of the season drops, unless homegrown prospects like Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre can work their way into the big league roster. It’s going to be different because you want a coach who can work with young guys, and we’re going to have an experienced group at the top that needs an experienced coach, MacLellan said. It will be a challenge to find the right man for that. Little about the Capitals’ behind-the-scenes efforts has become public knowledge, with the exception of the emergence of a well-known candidate in Jeff Halpern, a Capital for part of his playing career who is expected to speak to the teams about the vacancy, according to The Athletics Pierre LeBrun. MacLellan knows what he’s looking for in a head coach, but the real test is whether the perfect candidate is available this offseason. Probably a combination of what we had would be the ideal candidate, MacLellan said. I don’t know if we can find it, but we’re trying.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://washingtonhockeynow.com/washington-capitals-head-coach-search-brian-maclellan-alex-ovechkin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos