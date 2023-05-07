Softball splits with Akron, earns spot in MAC tournament

Next game: vs. Central American Conference 5/11/2023 | To be determined Be able to. 11 (Thu) / TBD in return for Central American Conference

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.Central Michigan shared a doubleheader with Akron, winning the second game of the series 3-2 in nine innings and dropping the third game of the series, 6-5, Saturday afternoon at Margo Jonker Stadium. The Chippewas also honored their six seniors in a Senior Day ceremony after the game.

Central Michigan advances to next week’s Mid-American Conference Tournament for the second consecutive year. The Chippewas finished their home schedule with an 11-3 record at Margo Jonker Stadium and are now 28-24 overall, finishing the MAC regular season with an 18-11 record. Akron is now 28-23 overall and 16-13 in MAC play.

The MAC Softball Tournament opens on Thursday, May 11.

“The MAC tournament is something we wanted to get back to since last year,” said Central Michigan Head Coach McCall Salmon said. “Losing on day two, a heavy one-run loss in the extra inning and then a one-run loss to Bowling Green, it really amazed and motivated them from the summer to now. I’m excited to give them the opportunity. This is your reward; let’s go do it now.”

We’re going to use a few practice days to get a few percent better.

On the day, CMUs Kelly Alexander led offensively as she finished with six hits, while Skylar Coberley (two RBI) and Tolmie Abbey each contributed four. Grace Lehto pitched 7 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and earned both decisions while Kailyn Bean went 8 2/3 innings with a career-best 12 strikeouts in the first game.

Game One: Central Michigan 3, Akron 2 (9 innings)

Skylar Coberleys two out bloop single to centerfield in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Central Michigan a 3-2 extra inning victory and secured the Chippewa’s place in next week’s four-team Mid-American Conference Softball Championship. The first game of the day consisted of thwarted offensive rallies, aggressive baserunning and defensive plays as Central Michigan overcame the adversity and took home the win.

With the score tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth, CMU’s Tolmie walked first and after two outs, Alexander reached on a hit hit. With two outs, Coberley stepped to the plate with runners on first and second and sent the first pitch into center field, while Tolmie rounded third and raced home for the game-winner. The play caused a jubilant victory celebration.

“In general, there’s a lot of emotions when you’re in extra innings and you want to perform,” said Salmon. “Sky came in with that group. She’s in her fifth year so I know she wanted it as bad as anyone else. It’s been great to see her come through in the clutch. That kind of clutch situation will be key for us next week in the MAC tournament.”

CMU illuminator Grace Lehto (14-13) earned the win after pitching the last 1/3 inning. She entered the game in relief in the top of the ninth with a runner on third base and retired her lone batter on a flyout. Starting pitcher Kailyn Bean struckout a career-high 12 batters in 8 2/3 innings. She allowed two runs, 10 hits and two walks.

Bean was especially impressive and resilient, constantly pulling the Chippewas out of the jam.

“Anyone who commits to a program for five years and who has been a mainstay on the hill for five years speaks volumes for themselves,” Salmon said of Bean. “What she’s done for this program and the legacy she’s left for every pitcher that has come after her. I’m excited that we can go ahead and survive another week.”

It was a game of missed opportunities for both teams, as together they left 20 runners on base (10 by Akron and 10 by CMU). CMU finished the game with 12 hits, including three each from Tolmie and Alexander and two from Samantha Mills .

Central Michigan took an 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Mills reached on an infield single. Emily Bracamonte followed with a single to left field and took off for second base. She pulled a throw to second base that caught Akron’s second baseman, but then dropped the ball trying to tag Bracamonte. Mills, who advanced to third on the single, scored on the miscue and the Chippewas had their first lead of the series. Later in the inning, Bracamonte was tagged out at home on Tolmie’s single to left field.

Akron tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fifth when Brooke Sivek and Molly Mcchesney reached on infield singles. Meagan Lee’s sacrifice bunt moved both runners to second and third base, respectively. The next batter, Alexis Campbell, grounded back to Bean and as Sivek charged home from third base, Bean threw to first for the second out. Sivek crossed and the game was tied at 1–1.

But Central Michigan came back right away and regained the lead 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth. Michaelaleigh Valimont led off with a single through the middle and advanced to third on Alexander’s single to center field. With no outs, Vallimont scored when Alyssa Hollo lined out to left field off new pitcher Haley Croyle for an RBI double.

Akron tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the seventh. The Zips put runners on first and second with one out when speedy Sivek retired an infield-grounder and Mcchesney walked. Lee singled into left field and Sivek finished third, beating the tagger at home. With runners on second and third base, Bean struckout Campbell and then retired Laurel Devoe on a flyout to rightfield.

Game two: Akron 6, Central Michigan 5

Akron won the second game of the doubleheader and the third of the series 6-5 after finishing with 12 hits. The Zips were led by three hits apiece from Sivek and Devoe and two RBI apiece from Abigail Scheller and Shelby Fortune. Olivia Stefanoni earned the victory in relief after pitching 3.0 innings and giving up three hits and no earned runs.

The game saw a 16-minute rain delay in the top of the sixth inning.

Alexander and Coberley both led CMU with three hits each, while Hollo and Springer each added two. Hollo, Springer and Coberley each had an RBI. CMU’s Lehto threw 7.0 innings and gave up nine hits, three runs and eight strikeouts.

Akron quickly took the lead 3-0 in the first inning. Emma Seper drove in Sivek for the first run and Scheller drove in two runs on a single to center field. CMU fought back with a run in the first inning as Hollo drove in an RBI on a single to left.

CMU added a run in the second when Springer scored on a double steal.

But Akron went up 5-2 with two more runs in the third inning on back-to-back singles by Stevens and Fortune.

The Chippewas fought back to tie the game at 5-5 with two runs in the fourth on a Springer RBI single and error, and one run in the fifth on a Coberley RBI single.

Akron scored the winning run in the sixth on a Fortune home run.

