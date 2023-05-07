Sports
Yashasvi Jaiswal: Financial stability has helped me focus on cricket
Are you surprised by your own form, the way you score points?
Not at all. I worked very hard for this. I play domestic cricket continuously; the last 3-4 years i also play in the IPL. It makes a lot of difference. I have gained a lot of experience, which I try to use in my game. I trained with Zubin (Bharucha), sir; we discuss many things about my game. And when I meet older players, I talk to them a lot. That gives me confidence and motivation.
You scored a brilliant hundred against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede stadium. You scored many hundreds but was that more special than others because you played most of your cricket in Mumbai?
It was one of the most beautiful moments of my life. I used to stay in Azad Maidan, not far from Wankhede Stadium, and from there I could see the stadium lights and even hear the roar. So when I scored that hundred, it reminded me of that time. It was an emotional moment for me.
In that innings, you scored over half of the Rajasthan Royals’ runs and hit eight sixes, including three against Jofra Archer. How satisfied are you after the hundred?
I feel like I have a lot more responsibilities now. I still need to improve my game. I have prepared a good platform for myself. I have to grab this opportunity with both hands. I need to try harder and achieve more in the future.
How was your preparation for the season?
There is a Rajasthan Royals academy in Nagpur. I go there to train with Zubin sir. We do different types of training for different scenarios and for different types of pitches. Sometimes we play on red soil, sometimes we play on black soil. Sometimes it is against the left arm fast bowler, sometimes against the right arm fast bowler, the left arm spinner, the Chinaman and those bowling with the side arm. So we try to create as many different scenarios as possible so that when I come across a similar scenario during the game, my mind should be able to come up with the solutions.
Also the way I come out in a match I discuss with the senior players like Sanju (Samson) bhai, Sanga sir (Kumar Sangakkara) and if you have seen the last few matches I spoke with MS (Dhoni) sir, Virat (Kohli) bhaiya, Rohit (Sharma) bhaiya. All of these things happen regularly. I try to choose things for myself and put them into my game. How I do that is up to me, but all these things help me improve my game.
Did you make any technical changes to your at bat?
Nothing important. I’m just training well. I worked a lot on my condition, I focus on recovery, sleep and nutrition. All things are important at the same time. I work on all aspects of my game. I’ve built a good life, a good routine off the cricket field. These things help me, I think. And if I am disciplined outside the cricket field, I will certainly be disciplined inside.
You have been with the Rajasthan Royals for 3-4 years. How has this exposure helped your game?
I think the biggest thing Rajasthan Royals has given me is financial stability. This stability has helped me relax and fully concentrate on my cricket training. Not only have they helped me with cricket but also with investments and future planning so that I don’t get into trouble in the future. It is a very big aspect of life. It has helped me put all my effort into cricket. It shouldn’t be that when you stop playing cricket your life becomes a struggle. Financial security is very important for your mental stability.
You hit some big sixes this season. Have you also worked on your power game?
Yes, I did a lot of strength training. I think it’s mental first and then everything else. If you want to make something, you must first visualize it and believe that you can do it. Then you need to know what it takes. That’s where all these things like strength training and other aspects come into play. That’s what Mr. Zubin and I have been doing for the past three to four years. We worked really hard together and that’s why I wasn’t very excited when I reached 100. I was calm and collected. I was just celebrating that moment and wishing for many more such moments in the future.
What kind of letter do you have about your role as an opener?
I am being asked to play my normal game and keep expressing myself. Whatever the situation, I have to take the courageous options and always stay positive. And so am I, I play without fear. What my team needs is the most important thing for me.
You wear Morrant pads. Sachin Tendulkar always wore it. Now we see MS Dhoni using them. Few have worn them. Why are you wearing them?
I like these pillows. They feel very comfortable. There is no particular reason to choose them over others. It’s all about feeling. When I first wore them, I felt very good. So I continued with them.
There is a lot of talk about your call for India after this IPL. How do you feel about it?
I feel like I just have to concentrate on my training, competitions and the things I’ve been doing. And what must happen, will happen. I just have to keep doing my job, the rest will come naturally. I want it to happen, but I know I have to be patient.
Every time you score runs, the story of your early life struggles become trends in the media. How do you feel after so many years and so much success hearing about those stories over and over again?
I always have a good feeling about it. I’ve lived that story and it gives me confidence to keep fighting for the things I want to achieve. No matter what happens, I have to keep fighting. If it happens, I’ll be happy. If it doesn’t happen, it’s okay, I’ll try again. This fighting spirit only came from there. I thank god and cricket for the good life right now. I’m really thankful for it. [But] This is just the beginning and I have to take that into account. Whatever I’ve done in the past is really valuable to me. I’m glad I had that trip that I can always remember. When I can’t think straight, the memory of my journey has given me great confidence. There was a dream that started this journey. When I’m down I think about the journey I’ve been on and that motivates me.
How do your parents deal with your success?
A few days ago, my parents and siblings all came to watch my game against Lucknow Super Giants. It was a great moment because they saw me play live for the first time in front of so many people in the stadium. When the first ball hit me on the path, I thought, God, please save me. (laughs). I wanted to hit them right. It is a blessing that I could invite them to the stadium and entertain them with my cricket.
They also moved to Mumbai, it’s been a year now, and they live with me. On the contrary, I now live with them!
It was always my wish to have a home in Mumbai. I have lived in many people’s homes, moved a lot to have a roof over my head. When I finally got a house, I felt like I had accomplished something. It is difficult to explain these emotions. I had my whole family together in one place. It was the most precious moment of my life. It wasn’t about money or expensive things. That moment was just too precious.
