DraftKings sets expected win totals for each Big 12 football team

Overall early win projections are out for the 2023 college football season. The numbers are in line with what many expect for the upcoming season.

We recently shared game-by-game predictions for the football program heading into fall. Texas saw a 10-2 forecast with signature wins over Alabama and Oklahoma and upset losses to TCU and Iowa State. We recently discussed why TCU and Iowa State are likely setbacks.

By my record predictions, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, TCU and BYU were the leading contenders for the Big 12 crown. Kansas State and Oklahoma add up to about 9 to 11 winning teams, while Texas Tech, TCU, BYU, Kansas and Baylor are the contenders to win the conference.

Here’s a look at the national vision on where Big 12 teams land in the conference hierarchy.

Texas – 9.5 wins

The total number of wins in Texas is set at 9.5, despite a strong schedule that includes a no-conference road trip to Tuscaloosa. It makes sense that the team could fall below that number as it has never won 10 regular season games since 2009. Still, while the past roster was riddled with holes, you have to dig to find weaknesses in the 2023 roster.

Record Prediction: 10-2, Big 12 Championship appearance

Oklahoma – 9.5 wins

Expect Oklahoma to improve heading into the 2023 season. The linebacker corps is elite with Dasan McCullough, Jaren Kanak and Danny Stutsman. Offensively, Austin Stogner plays with the tight end on Dillon Gabriel’s power to get the needle through the seam.

Record Prediction: 9-3

Kansas State – 8.5 wins

The more I think about what brings Kansas State back, the more confidence I get in the Wildcats’ ability to defend the Big 12 title. Wide receiver Phillip Brooks and running back DJ Giddens are probably underrated as skill players for the team. The veteran line laden with seniors and super seniors should help quarterback Will Howard operate effectively.

Record Prediction: 10-2, Big 12 Championship appearance

TCU – 7.5 wins

TCU becomes a force in the conference. Nevertheless, it is easy to see the team falling off simply because of its success in one-score matches last season. The team can’t turn to quarterback Max Duggan and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to win in time this season. As we noted earlier, winning teams need depth, experience and continuity. Currently, those are missing in Fort Worth.

Record Prediction: 8-4

Texas Tech – 7.5 wins

Texas Texas will also struggle to duplicate last season’s 4-0 record in one-score games. Nevertheless, the Raiders are a legitimate contender to win the conference. Wide receiver Jerand Bradley may need to be a Top 3 receiver in the conference to ensure the team gets a conference title.

Record Prediction: 8-4

Baylor – 7.5 wins

Baylor has to find himself after a rough season that ended with a bowl loss to the Air Force. Quarterback Blake Shapen is good enough to take the Bears back to the Big 12 championship game, while Monaray Baldwin is a huge explosive threat to the team. Running back Richard Reece is a player to watch after a strong freshman campaign. This group will go as far as its defense will allow.

Record Prediction: 7-5

Kansas – 6.5 wins

There is a world where the Jayhawks win 9 or more games and clinch the Big 12 championship. Quarterback Jalon Daniels brings gripping power to the team as the return of 10 offensive starters makes Kansas dangerous. Like Baylor, the defense will determine the team ceiling.

Record Prediction: 7-5

State of Oklahoma – 6.5 wins

Nothing Oklahoma State has accomplished this offseason inspires any confidence that the team will contend for the conference. Despite countering the exodus from the transfer portal with several new faces, more talent is leaving than joining the team. That said, head coach Mike Gundy has made more for less in seemingly his entire coaching career. The Cowboys will be a fascinating team to watch.

Record Prediction: 6-6

UCF – 6.5 wins

If you’re looking for a dormant team, look for a team with a quarterback who can take over games. UCF could have that with quarterback John Rhys Plumlee leading the team.

Record Prediction: 7-5

BYU – 6 wins

You can expect BYU to have only added parity in the Big 12 this year. Excellent culture combined with high quarterback playing figures to give the team a high ceiling.

Record Prediction: 8-4

State of Iowa – 5.5 wins

No one will blink twice at the idea that Iowa State could struggle in 2023. Head coach Matt Campbell is still a proven winner and talent maximiser. Expect the Cyclones to be a tougher opponent this season.

Record Prediction: 6-6

Cincinnati – 4.5 wins

There isn’t much room for confidence with the Cincinnati Bearcats other than a solid defense that could be elite in the trenches. New head coach Scott Satterfield will need the unit to be great.

Record Prediction: 5-7

Houston – 4.5 wins

Teams with inferior talent must make up for it with football intelligence and emotional intelligence. See if Houston has that this season. Texas Tech quarterback transfer Donovan Smith could keep the Cougars in games.

Record Prediction: 5-7

West Virginia – 4.5 wins

We’ve spoken out about the struggles the Mountaineers could have in what could be Neal Brown’s final season as head coach. However, the team surprised last season with surprise wins over Oklahoma and Baylor. The heavy schedule without conferences can both strengthen and derail the team. See how Brown’s team reacts.

Record Prediction: 5-7

