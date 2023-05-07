Sports
DraftKings sets expected win totals for each Big 12 football team
Overall early win projections are out for the 2023 college football season. The numbers are in line with what many expect for the upcoming season.
We recently shared game-by-game predictions for the football program heading into fall. Texas saw a 10-2 forecast with signature wins over Alabama and Oklahoma and upset losses to TCU and Iowa State. We recently discussed why TCU and Iowa State are likely setbacks.
By my record predictions, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, TCU and BYU were the leading contenders for the Big 12 crown. Kansas State and Oklahoma add up to about 9 to 11 winning teams, while Texas Tech, TCU, BYU, Kansas and Baylor are the contenders to win the conference.
Here’s a look at the national vision on where Big 12 teams land in the conference hierarchy.
Texas – 9.5 wins
Scott Wachter – USA TODAY Sports
The total number of wins in Texas is set at 9.5, despite a strong schedule that includes a no-conference road trip to Tuscaloosa. It makes sense that the team could fall below that number as it has never won 10 regular season games since 2009. Still, while the past roster was riddled with holes, you have to dig to find weaknesses in the 2023 roster.
Record Prediction: 10-2, Big 12 Championship appearance
Oklahoma – 9.5 wins
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Expect Oklahoma to improve heading into the 2023 season. The linebacker corps is elite with Dasan McCullough, Jaren Kanak and Danny Stutsman. Offensively, Austin Stogner plays with the tight end on Dillon Gabriel’s power to get the needle through the seam.
Record Prediction: 9-3
Kansas State – 8.5 wins
Andrew Weavers-USA TODAY Sports
The more I think about what brings Kansas State back, the more confidence I get in the Wildcats’ ability to defend the Big 12 title. Wide receiver Phillip Brooks and running back DJ Giddens are probably underrated as skill players for the team. The veteran line laden with seniors and super seniors should help quarterback Will Howard operate effectively.
Record Prediction: 10-2, Big 12 Championship appearance
TCU – 7.5 wins
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
TCU becomes a force in the conference. Nevertheless, it is easy to see the team falling off simply because of its success in one-score matches last season. The team can’t turn to quarterback Max Duggan and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to win in time this season. As we noted earlier, winning teams need depth, experience and continuity. Currently, those are missing in Fort Worth.
Record Prediction: 8-4
Texas Tech – 7.5 wins
March 23, 2023, at Sports Performance Center.
Texas Texas will also struggle to duplicate last season’s 4-0 record in one-score games. Nevertheless, the Raiders are a legitimate contender to win the conference. Wide receiver Jerand Bradley may need to be a Top 3 receiver in the conference to ensure the team gets a conference title.
Record Prediction: 8-4
Baylor – 7.5 wins
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor has to find himself after a rough season that ended with a bowl loss to the Air Force. Quarterback Blake Shapen is good enough to take the Bears back to the Big 12 championship game, while Monaray Baldwin is a huge explosive threat to the team. Running back Richard Reece is a player to watch after a strong freshman campaign. This group will go as far as its defense will allow.
Record Prediction: 7-5
Kansas – 6.5 wins
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
There is a world where the Jayhawks win 9 or more games and clinch the Big 12 championship. Quarterback Jalon Daniels brings gripping power to the team as the return of 10 offensive starters makes Kansas dangerous. Like Baylor, the defense will determine the team ceiling.
Record Prediction: 7-5
State of Oklahoma – 6.5 wins
Scott Wachter – USA TODAY Sports
Nothing Oklahoma State has accomplished this offseason inspires any confidence that the team will contend for the conference. Despite countering the exodus from the transfer portal with several new faces, more talent is leaving than joining the team. That said, head coach Mike Gundy has made more for less in seemingly his entire coaching career. The Cowboys will be a fascinating team to watch.
Record Prediction: 6-6
UCF – 6.5 wins
Tommy Gilligan – USA TODAY Sports
If you’re looking for a dormant team, look for a team with a quarterback who can take over games. UCF could have that with quarterback John Rhys Plumlee leading the team.
Record Prediction: 7-5
BYU – 6 wins
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
You can expect BYU to have only added parity in the Big 12 this year. Excellent culture combined with high quarterback playing figures to give the team a high ceiling.
Record Prediction: 8-4
State of Iowa – 5.5 wins
Nirmal Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Sports
No one will blink twice at the idea that Iowa State could struggle in 2023. Head coach Matt Campbell is still a proven winner and talent maximiser. Expect the Cyclones to be a tougher opponent this season.
Record Prediction: 6-6
Cincinnati – 4.5 wins
Ncaaf Navy Midshipmen at Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 6, 0079
There isn’t much room for confidence with the Cincinnati Bearcats other than a solid defense that could be elite in the trenches. New head coach Scott Satterfield will need the unit to be great.
Record Prediction: 5-7
Houston – 4.5 wins
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Teams with inferior talent must make up for it with football intelligence and emotional intelligence. See if Houston has that this season. Texas Tech quarterback transfer Donovan Smith could keep the Cougars in games.
Record Prediction: 5-7
West Virginia – 4.5 wins
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
We’ve spoken out about the struggles the Mountaineers could have in what could be Neal Brown’s final season as head coach. However, the team surprised last season with surprise wins over Oklahoma and Baylor. The heavy schedule without conferences can both strengthen and derail the team. See how Brown’s team reacts.
Record Prediction: 5-7
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/draftkings-sets-projected-win-totals-225753825.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Photos of the coronation of King Charles III
- Reddit thinks Aishwarya Rai would have nailed the role of Deepika Padukones Padmaavat
- DraftKings sets expected win totals for each Big 12 football team
- Google I/O Extended 2023 Watch Party @ Collibra, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 5:30 PM
- Radiologists Seek New Techniques to Ease Treatment Process for Breast Cancer Patients
- Japan is preparing for heavy rain and aftershocks after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake
- Karnataka Assembly elections | Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow starts in Bangalore with a bang
- Voting for Turkish elections begins in Pakistan
- FBI: Colombians drugged US soldiers, stole money and phones
- Newton Minow, Former FCC Chief Who Dubbed TV ‘Wasteland’, Dies | Entertainment
- Yashasvi Jaiswal: Financial stability has helped me focus on cricket
- Princess Charlotte is Kate Middleton’s ‘mini-me’ in Coronation Couture