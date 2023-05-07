Vail Christian girls’ tennis dominates 3A Region 8 tournament





The Vail Christian girls’ tennis team advanced all lines No. 1 singles through No. 4 doubles next week to the 3A individual state tournament in Colorado Springs.

Kirsten Webster/Courtesy’s photo The Vail Christian girls’ tennis team is still on fire. A week after beating Peak to Peak in the quarterfinals of the team state tournament, the Saints brought their regular season team record of 11–0 to Grand Junction for the 3A Region 8 individual tournament. After going 7-for-7 in 2022, the Saints went 6-for-7 on Thursday and Friday. Since the top two athletes in each division are state qualifiers, all seven lines of Vail Christian have punched tickets to Colorado Springs for the May 11-13 3A individual state tournament. “It’s exciting! We are fighting for a state championship,” exclaimed head coach JD Webster. “The girls have worked so hard for this moment.” In Thursday’s first round, the Saints dropped just three games overall as No. 2 singles Summer Sveum, No. 3 singles Jessie Allen and the No. 1, No. 3 and No. 4 doubles all went 6- 0 went. , 6-0. There was a bit more contention in the afternoon’s second round, at least in the singles division. No. 1 singles Annika Iverson probably had the toughest test against Glenwood Springs’ top player, but came away with a 7-5, 6-1 victory to advance to the title game. Sveum (6-4, 6-2), Allen (6-1, 6-4) and all four doubles teams followed suit. On Friday, Sveum defeated Grace Brice 6-3, 6-4 and Allen came away with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Aspen’s No. 3. Iverson would fall 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 1 final to the Sailors’ Lucia del Haya, but was positive after the weekend show. Support local journalism Donate Senior captain Annika Iverson accepts her second-place medal at Friday’s 3A Region 8 tennis tournament in Grand Junction.

Kirsten Webster/Courtesy’s photo “I’m so proud of our whole team,” said the senior captain. “They made my senior year so much fun and I’ll remember it for the rest of my life.” Juliet Studness and Anna Baker crushed Steamboat’s No. 1 doubles duo 6-3, 6-0 in the championship. Webster and Kamryn Mitchell survived the Sailors No. 2 team 6-1, 6-7 (3-7), 6-1. “I really couldn’t be happier with this week’s results,” said Webster. “Our team and all of our competition created an electric environment that was just fun to be a part of, and it made it an even better win for us.” In the No. 3 Doubles Championship, Jenna Elalayli and Sofie Brunner went 6-0, 6-0 for the third game in a row to complete their perfect weekend. Heidi Iverson and Sofia Elalayli completed the scorecard with a 6-4, 6-0 win in the No. 4 doubles title. “It was a real pleasure to watch our players compete,” tennis pro Eric Meyer said at Homestead Court Club. Above all, they have approached their success with great humility and sportsmanship.” No. 1 doubles teammates Juliet Studness and Anna Baker won the 3A Region 8 tennis tournament title at Grand Junction on Friday.

Kirsten Webster/Courtesy’s photo While the 3A individual state tournament begins next weekend, Vail Christian has some other community business to wrap up before then. If the No. 5 Saints can beat the No. 1 Holy Family in the team state tournament on May 9, they would advance to the state team championship on May 16 in Denver. Varsity coach Erica Studness believes the team has been tested enough after last week’s games. “There was great competition and (it was) a good way to prepare for states next week,” she said. “There is no one outside our league, we all go for it.” “We are such a strong team,” added Iverson. “I’m excited that we can all go to states and cheer each other on.” After the impressive regional showings, Webster doesn’t think the hot streak will erupt any time soon. “It’s safe to say we’re all set to keep the pace and streak we’re on across the states,” she said. The No. 3 doubles team of Jenna Elalayli and Sofie Brunner won all three rounds of Thursday and Friday’s 3A Region 8 tournament by the same scoreline: 6-0, 6-0.

Kirsten Webster/Courtesy’s photo

