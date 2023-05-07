Sports
Junior hockey: Black Bears pull out of Nordiques in third period
The NAHL East Division Finals won’t be that easy for the Maine Nordiques.
After beating the second-seeded New Jersey Titans in three games in the semifinals, the third-seeded Nordiques will have to come back if they want to take out the top-seeded Maryland Black Bears in the East Final.
The Black Bears scored two goals in the third period to win Game 1 of the best-of-five series 4-2 on Friday at the Piney Orchard Ice Arena in Odenton, Maryland.
Game 2 is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Odenton.
Maine coach Matt Pinchevsky said mistakes by the Nordiques led to Maryland’s win.
We told the guys, ‘We’re still undefeated in the playoffs,’ Pinchevsky said. That team didn’t beat us; we beat ourselves. They took advantage of the opportunities. We don’t care about the scoreboard or time clocks, we’re just concerned about our plan. It’s not about us, it’s about the plan.
Pinchevsky said Nordiques’ plan is to return to the Robertson Cup, as they did during the 2020-21 season, and win the title this time.
Defenseman Nicholas Bernardo gave Maine a 1-0 lead just over five minutes into the first period when he put up a one-timer. Striker Patrick Schmiedlin won the face-off back to Bernardo. Tony Achille had the other assist.
I feel like winning a tie in key moments helps any hockey team, but when it delivers a result, it’s a big shift in an important part of the game, Pinchevsky said. A great win by Patrick Schmiedlin, great support by Tony Achille, and we all know that Nicholas Bernardo is offensively gifted and has a great release.
Maryland tied the score early in the second period. Kareem El Bashir scored his first playoff goal on a shot from the top of the crease almost a minute into the stanza to tie the game at 1-1.
Not the way anyone wants to start a period, and we’ve been on the other side there several times when we scored right away in a period, Pinchevsky said. We know both sides of it, and therefore it does not affect us. We just need to get back to work and keep getting our details.
Branden Piku ripped a punch shot from the left circle past Nordiques goaltender Thomas Heaney (22 saves) for a power play goal that gave the Black Bears a 2-1 lead 3:40 into the middle period.
The Nordiques had three power plays in the second period. They failed to score in the first two, but striker Brendan Gibbons scored his fourth goal of the playoffs by deflecting a pass from Bernardo into the net midway through the period to tie the game 2–2. Hallberg had the second assist.
If you have a prolific player who gets into the dirty areas, and he makes himself available, and the vision of Nick Bernard who has an elite stick, then you’re making plays like everyone saw, Pinchevsky said. There were chances from both units.
Pinchevsky said Nordiques’ breakaways could be better in the man’s favor, and they plan to correct that for Game 2.
Maine went 1 for 3 on power plays, while Maryland was 1 for 2.
Dimitry Kebreau started the third period by giving Maryland a 3-2 lead 33 seconds from the end. It was his second goal in the playoffs. The Nordiques attempted to clear the puck from their defensive end in front of goal a few times.
The Black Bears lead was extended 12 minutes later when defenseman Gunnar VanDamme scored an unassisted goal as the Nordiques attempted to get the puck out of the defensive zone into the neutral zone.
We could have made ourselves more available for an exit in that situation, Pinchevsky said. There were probably three different options to choose from. We chose the (middle) ice cream, but no one picked that directly in the slot. That was a one-on-one fight high in the zone between a wing and (defender). The (defender) won the battle.
William Hakansson made 20 saves in goal for Maryland.
TWO NORDIQUES SELECTED IN USHL DESIGN
The Tier I United States Hockey League held its Phase II draft on Wednesday for players born in 2003-2007, and a few Nordiques players heard their names.
Sanford native Oliver Genest went to the Des Moines Buccaneers in the eighth round. The 18-year-old forward had 20 goals and 20 assists in 58 regular season games for Maine this season.
Defenseman Evan Orloff was selected in the 19th round by the Green Bay Gamblers. It is Orloff’s second consecutive year called up. He was picked by the Muskegon Lumberjacks in 2022.
After appearing in one game with Muskegon at the start of the season, Orloff returned to Maine for a second season and had eight goals and 14 assists in 50 regular season games.
” Previous
Junior hockey: Maine Nordiques sold but remain in Lewiston
Next one ”
related stories
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sunjournal.com/2023/05/05/junior-hockey-black-bears-pull-away-from-nordiques-in-third-period/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US to finalize rule limiting access to asylum at Mexican border by May 11
- 10 Great One Hit Wonder Actors, According to Reddit
- Junior hockey: Black Bears pull out of Nordiques in third period
- Japan earthquake: One dead after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake and many injured
- Trump video deposition in rape trial made public
- Canelo vs Ryder: UK start time, openings, latest odds, predictions, ring walk tonight
- MTV Awards live show canceled due to writers’ strike : NPR
- Fashion at the coronation: what the guests wore | Jewelry
- Prince Louis waves to the 5-year-old crowd
- Hollywood studios are trying to claim the rights to the actors’ voices
- Vail Christian girls’ tennis dominates 3A Region 8 tournament
- King Charles crowned him king
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. Once you’ve submitted your email address for your account, we’ll send an email with a reset code.