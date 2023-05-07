Junior hockey: Black Bears pull out of Nordiques in third period

The NAHL East Division Finals won’t be that easy for the Maine Nordiques.

After beating the second-seeded New Jersey Titans in three games in the semifinals, the third-seeded Nordiques will have to come back if they want to take out the top-seeded Maryland Black Bears in the East Final.

The Black Bears scored two goals in the third period to win Game 1 of the best-of-five series 4-2 on Friday at the Piney Orchard Ice Arena in Odenton, Maryland.

Game 2 is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Odenton.

Maine coach Matt Pinchevsky said mistakes by the Nordiques led to Maryland’s win.

We told the guys, ‘We’re still undefeated in the playoffs,’ Pinchevsky said. That team didn’t beat us; we beat ourselves. They took advantage of the opportunities. We don’t care about the scoreboard or time clocks, we’re just concerned about our plan. It’s not about us, it’s about the plan.

Pinchevsky said Nordiques’ plan is to return to the Robertson Cup, as they did during the 2020-21 season, and win the title this time.

Defenseman Nicholas Bernardo gave Maine a 1-0 lead just over five minutes into the first period when he put up a one-timer. Striker Patrick Schmiedlin won the face-off back to Bernardo. Tony Achille had the other assist.

I feel like winning a tie in key moments helps any hockey team, but when it delivers a result, it’s a big shift in an important part of the game, Pinchevsky said. A great win by Patrick Schmiedlin, great support by Tony Achille, and we all know that Nicholas Bernardo is offensively gifted and has a great release.

Maryland tied the score early in the second period. Kareem El Bashir scored his first playoff goal on a shot from the top of the crease almost a minute into the stanza to tie the game at 1-1.

Not the way anyone wants to start a period, and we’ve been on the other side there several times when we scored right away in a period, Pinchevsky said. We know both sides of it, and therefore it does not affect us. We just need to get back to work and keep getting our details.

Branden Piku ripped a punch shot from the left circle past Nordiques goaltender Thomas Heaney (22 saves) for a power play goal that gave the Black Bears a 2-1 lead 3:40 into the middle period.

The Nordiques had three power plays in the second period. They failed to score in the first two, but striker Brendan Gibbons scored his fourth goal of the playoffs by deflecting a pass from Bernardo into the net midway through the period to tie the game 2–2. Hallberg had the second assist.

If you have a prolific player who gets into the dirty areas, and he makes himself available, and the vision of Nick Bernard who has an elite stick, then you’re making plays like everyone saw, Pinchevsky said. There were chances from both units.

Pinchevsky said Nordiques’ breakaways could be better in the man’s favor, and they plan to correct that for Game 2.

Maine went 1 for 3 on power plays, while Maryland was 1 for 2.

Dimitry Kebreau started the third period by giving Maryland a 3-2 lead 33 seconds from the end. It was his second goal in the playoffs. The Nordiques attempted to clear the puck from their defensive end in front of goal a few times.

The Black Bears lead was extended 12 minutes later when defenseman Gunnar VanDamme scored an unassisted goal as the Nordiques attempted to get the puck out of the defensive zone into the neutral zone.

We could have made ourselves more available for an exit in that situation, Pinchevsky said. There were probably three different options to choose from. We chose the (middle) ice cream, but no one picked that directly in the slot. That was a one-on-one fight high in the zone between a wing and (defender). The (defender) won the battle.

William Hakansson made 20 saves in goal for Maryland.

TWO NORDIQUES SELECTED IN USHL DESIGN

The Tier I United States Hockey League held its Phase II draft on Wednesday for players born in 2003-2007, and a few Nordiques players heard their names.

Sanford native Oliver Genest went to the Des Moines Buccaneers in the eighth round. The 18-year-old forward had 20 goals and 20 assists in 58 regular season games for Maine this season.

Defenseman Evan Orloff was selected in the 19th round by the Green Bay Gamblers. It is Orloff’s second consecutive year called up. He was picked by the Muskegon Lumberjacks in 2022.

After appearing in one game with Muskegon at the start of the season, Orloff returned to Maine for a second season and had eight goals and 14 assists in 50 regular season games.

