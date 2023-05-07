Goa Challengers choose Timina, Agrawal as coaches





Photo credits: the Goan PANAJI

Goa Challengers has brought on board five-time Olympian Elena Timina and Parag Agrawal as coaches of the franchise for the upcoming edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), scheduled from July 13 to 30. The league’s Coach Draft was held in Mumbai as the six franchises chose their coaches – a combination of an Indian and a foreign coach from among the available talent in the pool. Goa Challengers owner Vivek Bhargava felt the season started well for them with their choices in coach design. The design was great for us. We have our two top coaches, Bhargava said. The UTT Season 4 Coach Draft was attended by UTT co-promoters Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani along with team owners who made their first strategic move for the season by choosing the coaches. The draft began by determining the order or order for selection with each team taking the numbered ball (1-6) from a pouch for Round 1. The order would be reversed for Round 2. With their coaches lined up, the teams can begin preparations for the UTT Season 4 Player Draft to be held early next month. The franchise-based competition is promoted by Bajaj and Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India. The upcoming season of the league will be played at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

