Babar Azam reveals next career goal ahead of 100th ODI

A day after breaking the record for fastest to 5000 ODI runs, Babar Azam has revealed his next career target ahead of the fifth ODI against New Zealand.

Babar Azam, who will play his 100th ODI on Sunday, when Pakistan sweeps New Zealand to remain at the top of the MRF Tires ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings, reflected on his journey and career so far.

Speaking to PCB Digital, Babar recalled several career highlights, including being called up to the team for the first time.

It was a completely different feeling,” said Babar.

Babar Azam became fastest to 5000 ODI runs as Pakistan moved to the top of the Men’s ODI Team Rankings in Karachi on Friday

“Sometimes people said I was selected, but when I got the call there was a lot of excitement. I was with my family and that made them happy.

“When I entered the Gaddafi Stadium as a Pakistani player, I thought back to my journey of how I used to come here as a ball picker and how I had come here for the last test match of Inzamam-ul-Haq, which was against South Africa. a net bowler.

The Pakistani skipper also recalled how after his first season as a regional under-15 player he was not selected for the national academy for top performers and the many sacrifices he made on his way to becoming an international cricketer.

Once in the national team, Babar had a good start to his career, but struggled to turn starts into big punches. He recalled the role of former head coach, and now team director, Mickey Arthur, in him reversing this trend with three centuries on the trot against the West Indies in the UAE.

I want to mention Mickey because he played an integral role in my transformation,” said Babar.

“As a cricketer you feel that if you’re not good enough you get dropped off the side, but he gave me the confidence.

“He asked me to do my best for the side and not worry about being suspended from the side and that helped me a lot. He didn’t just do it with me but every player in the squad and that’s why we have eight to nine players in the squad currently coming from that lot.

In 2019, Babar was elevated to captaincy, and his numbers immediately increased as he enjoyed the added responsibility. In ODIs he averages over 75 as captain (after 4th ODI against New Zealand) and has seven tons in 25 games.

All three of his T20I tons were also skippered. In Tests the difference was big with his average of over 50 as captain.

The first year was a bit overwhelming because as a Pakistani captain there were many things to deal with at the same time,” Babar said of taking on the captaincy.

“But I learned how to deal with that. I also learned a lot from how Saif bhai[Sarfaraz Ahmed] led the team. I saw his manner on and off the field and always asked him questions that helped me.

The most crucial part of leading a team is to provide clarity to each player and to have honest and open communication with the players. This creates positivity in the team environment and brings everyone together as a team.

As a captain you have a kind of double responsibility, because as a non-captain you only focus on your field and at bat, but now you also have to lead a team. I like to take responsibility and that brings out the best in me.

Talking about his next career goal, Babar was ambitious and wanted to lead Pakistan to World Cup glory.

“It would be great to be the captain of a World Cup winning side,” Babar concluded.