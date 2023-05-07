Miller comes second in 3K steeplechase on day two at Horizon League Outdoor Championship





YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio Kailyn Miller headlined Wright State’s track and field program with a second-place finish in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase on day two of the Horizon League Outdoor Championship. The Raider women are sixth in the team standings with 14 points. The men’s team is seventh with four points. Miller finished with a personal best time of 10:57.84 in the 3K steeplechase, 10 seconds off the winning mark. Emma Johnson earned three points with a sixth-place finish (11:17.58) in the event. Ethan Neblock raced to 10th place overall with a time of 9:39.88 as WSU’s only competitor in the men’s 3K steeplechase. The Raiders shined with some top times in the 800-meter prelims. Ian Johnson was first in the men’s with a time of 1:52.53, followed by Patrick Statzer on the 19th (1:57.41), Michael Cole on the 20th (1:58.74), and John Steimle on the 24th (2:00.03). Alice Neumeier raced to a winning score of 2:14.49 in the women’s prelims. Melissa Siler secured a spot on the podium for the second time of the championship weekend after placing seventh overall in the women’s heptathlon with 3,965 points. Becky Robertson placed ninth in the multi-event with 3,942 points. Competing in two prelim events, Kylie Thomas placed 13th (1:06.95) in the 400-meter hurdles and 16th (15.56) in the 100-meter hurdles. Mia Wyngarden raced to a time of 58.19 in the women’s 400 meters prelims, followed by Emma Kar on the 19th (1:09.53). Mohammed Bilal (15th, 50.81) and Maxwell Bacon (18th, 55.54) represented the Raider men in the 400-meter prelims. Wyngarden also took 23rd (27.25) in the women’s 200m prelims, followed by Briana Morrisette on the 26th (28.14). Morrisette (21st, 4.77m), Tatyana Brown (24th, 4.43m), and Callista Hess (25th, 4.29m) competed in the women’s high jump. Andy Neff placed 14th overall in the men’s long jump with a height difference of 5.58 meters. The Raiders wrap up the Horizon League Outdoor Championship tomorrow, with events starting at 9 a.m

