Schools U15 Cricket season starts in May





Under 15 Division 1 inter-school cricket tournament, conducted by Sri Lanka Schools Cricket Association and sponsored by Sri Lanka Cricket, kicks off last week in May with 86 teams in 13 groups. Nalanda College Colombo and St. Anthonys College Katugastota were joint champions last season. First round matches will be played on a competition basis in 13 pools on or before 5eJuly. The top two (2) teams will be selected from each group and the top third 6 teams will be selected from the A, B, C, D, E, H, L and N groups. 32 teams qualified for the second round. From the second round on it is played as a knockout basis. Read: Team registration for U15 & U17 Schools Cricket Tournament starts next week Group A –St. Peter’s College (A) Colombo, St. Thomas College Kotte, Mahanama College (A) Colombo, St. Benedict’s College (A) Kotahena, President’s College (A) Maharagama, Asoka Vidyalaya (A) Colombo, S.De.S . Jayasinghe MMV Dehiwala Group B CWW Kannangara MV Colombo, Carey College (A) Colombo,Nalanda College (A) Colombo, De La Salle College Colombo, Veluwana Vidyalaya Colombo, Lumbini College (A) Colombo, DSSenanayake College (A) Colombo Group C S. Thomas’ College (A) Mount Lavinia, Thurstan College Colombo (A), Wesley College (A) Colombo, Dharmapala College Kottawa, CMS Sri Jayawardhanapura MV Kotte, Royal College (A) Colombo, St. John’s College (A) Nugegoda Group D –Ananda Sastralaya Kotte, Ananda College (A) Colombo, Siri Piyarathna MMV Padukka, Isipathana College (A) Colombo, St. Joseph’s College (A) Colombo, Dharmapala College (A) Pannipitiya, President’s College (A) Kotte Group E –Kirindiwela Central College, Sri Dharmaloka College Kelaniya, Galahitiyawa Central College Ganemulla, De Mazenod College (A) Kandana, Christ King College Ja Ela, St. Anthony’s College Wattala, Gurukula College Kelaniya Group F Holy Cross College Kalutara, Moratu Vidyalaya, St. Sebastian’s College (A) Moratuwa, St. John’s College Panadura, Tissa Central College Kalutara, Sri Sumangala College Panadura Group G –Sri Chandrajothi MMV Yakkala, Maris Stella College Negombo, St. Mary’s College Kegalle, Kegalu Vidyalaya, Basilica College Ragama, Harischandra National School Negombo Group H Sri Pragnananda MV Raddoluwa, Sandalanka Central College, Bandaranayake MMV Gampaha, St. Xaviers College Maravila, St. Joseph Vaz College Wennappuwa,St Mary’s College Chilaw, St Peter’s College Negombo Group J –Revatha College Balapitiya, Sri Devananda College Ambalangoda, Kalutara Vidyalaya, Piliyandala Central College, Royal College Panadura, Prince of Wales College (A) Moratuwa Group K Amarasooriya College Meepawala, Devapathiraja College Rathgama, Rahula College Matara, Vidyaloka College Galle, Karandeniya Central College, Richmond College Galle Group L – St. Thomas College Matara, Mahinda College Galle, St. Aloysius College Galle, St. Servatius College Matara, P.De S. Kularatne MV Ambalangoda, Debarawewa National School, Dharmasoka College Ambalangoda Group M –Model School Maliyadeva Kurunegala, St. Anne’s College Kurunegala, Ibbagamuwa Central College, St. Bernadette College Polgahawela, Royal College Polonnaruwa, Maliyadeva College (A) Kurunegala Group M –Dharmaraja College (A) Kandy, St Sylvester’s College Kandy,Trinity College (A) Kandy, Vidyartha College Kandy, St Thomas College (A) Matale, Kingswood College Kandy,St Anthony’s College (A) Kandy Meanwhile, the cricket tournament between schools under 15, Division 2, will also kick off last week in May with 78 teams in 13 groups. Read more : Moralians break Sri Sumangala winning streak to clinch 30th One Day Encounter Taxila Central College Horana became champion and Sri Sumangala College Hikkaduwa came second in the last season. First round matches (195 matches) are played on or before 25 in 13 groupseJune. The top two (2) teams will be selected from each group and the top third 6 teams will be selected from all groups. 32 teams qualified for the second round. From the second round on it is played as a knockout basis. Group A –St. Benedict’s College (B) Kotahena, Mahanama College (B) Colombo, Susamayawardhane MV Colombo, DS Senanayake College (B) Colombo, Nalanda College (B) Colombo, S. Thomas’ Prep School Colombo 3 Group B – Zahira College Colombo, Prince of Wales College (B) Moratuwa, Royal College (B) Colombo, Dharmapala College (B) Pannipitiya, Defense Services College Colombo,Wesley College (B) Colombo Group C Sri Chandrasekara MV Horethuduwa, Thurstan College (B) Colombo, St. Peter’s College (B) Bambalapitiya, Ananda College (B) Colombo,Lyceum International School Nugegoda,S. Thomas’ College (B) Mount Lavinia Group D – President’s College (B) Kotte, St. Sebastian’s College (B) Moratuwa, St. Joseph’s College (B) Colombo, Homagama MMV, Isipathana College (B) Colombo, Methodist High School Moratuwa Group E –St. Josephs College Wattala, Mahinda Rajapaksa National School Homagama, Henegama Central College, Kelani Vidyalaya, Loyola College Kochchikade, De Mazenod College (B) Kandana Group F Sri Palee MV Horana, Taxila MMV Horana, Rajasinghe Central College Hanwella, Ananda MV Kottawa, Mahanama College Panadura, CWW Kannangara MMV Mathugama Group G –Sri Sadhdhananda Maha Vidyalaya Helambawatawana, Ananda National School Chilaw, Ranpokunagama Maha Vidyalaya, Wayamba Royal College Kurunegala, St. Sebastian’s College Katuneriya, Pannala National School Group H –Sri Sanghabodhi NS Nittambuwa, Bandaranayake MMV Veyangoda, Galagedara Central College, Trinity College (B) Kandy, Wickramabahu NS Gampola, Sri Sumangala College Kandy Group J –Dharmaraja College (B) Kandy, Sri Sumangala MMV Wariyapola, Azhar College Akurana, Nugawela Central College, Sri Rahula College Katugastota, St. Anthony’s College (B) Katugastota Group K –Kekirawa Central College, St. Johns College Jaffna, Vijaya College Matale, Anuradhapura Central College, Jaffna Central College. Christchurch College Matale Group L –Madampa MMV Kuleegoda, Wadduwa Central College, Gamini National School Bentota, Sri Sumangala MMV Hikkaduwa, Vijayaba National School Hungama, Batapola Central College Group M –Badulla Central College, S. Thomas’ College Bandarawela, Royal College Monaragala, S. Thomas’ College Guruthalawa, Nissanka National School Badalkumbura, Bandarawela MMV Bandarawela Group N –Ananda Sasthralaya Matugama, St. Aloysius College Ratnapura, Ananda Maithreeya MMV Balangoda, Prince College Ratnapura,Dudley Senanayake Central College Tholangamuwa, Sri Buddha Jayanthi MMV Balangoda, Seevali MMV Ratnapura

