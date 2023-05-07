Sports
Wolverines Destroy Notre Dame, advance to NCAA Super Regional
5/6/2023 8:10:00 PM
// Sarah Van Metre
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan’s No. 5 women’s tennis team went on a winning streak to 13 and advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament with a 4-1 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon (May 6) at the Varsity Tennis Center. It is Michigan’s 10th trip to the round of 16 since 2010 and 11th overall.
The Wolverines went on a roller coaster of a double point, taking wins over No. 2 and No. 1.
UM’s No. 2 pair Lilly Jones And Julia Flyer had few problems in their game and took a 6-2 win. With one game left in hand, Michigan was ranked No. 3 for one break and No. 1 for two breaks.
Notre Dame took the break back at 3-4 at number 3 and tied the game at 4-4. At the same time, Jaedan Brown And andrea cerdan went to work at No. 1 after trailing 5–2.
Brown and Cerdan went slow and won two games in a row to serve up again at 4-5. The Wolverines fell behind 0-30 in the ensuing service game before winning four consecutive points to tie the score at 5-5. Notre Dame was double fouled twice in the next game, with Michigan taking a 6–5 lead. UM held on to Cerdan’s serve in the next game, rounding out the 7-5 win for the double.
Michigan then won four first sets Gala Mesochoritou won the last five runs of her No. 6 breaker, turning a 6-3 deficit into an 8-6 victory.
Brown pulled off a dominant 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 2 to push Michigan’s lead to 2-0. Brown raced to a 3-0 lead in each set and won the last two games of her second set for her second straight win of the weekend.
Notre Dame answered by forcing third sets at No. 1, No. 3 and No. 6.
The game went in at 6:35 p.m. due to rain and darkness. Fliegner was one game away from winning at No. 3, with Jones in her second set and third sets scheduled to start at Nos. 1 and 6.
Fliegner got the job done quickly, winning on her serve and giving up just one run in the game for Michigan to lead 3-0. Fliegner erased a 3-1 lead in the first set and won the last five games to take the opening set. UND’s Bojana Pozder returned the favor in the second set, winning 6-1 to force a third. It was all Fliegner in the third as she won the first five games to take the lead in an identical 6-1 win in the third set.
With the matches in it, Mesochoritou and Carl Miller each jumped out to 3–0 lead in their third sets at No. 6 and No. 1, respectively.
Notre Dame got on the board with an outright win over No. 5, cutting Michigan’s lead to 3–1.
It was truly a race to the finish as Cerdan, Miller and Mesochoritou each simultaneously took a 5-2 lead in their third sets.
Mesochoritou finished first and fired a forehand winner on her first match point in a 7-6 (6), 0-6, 6-2 win over No. 6. She used her quick start in the third set to propel her to victory, with Cerdan and Miller two points each from finishing their games.
Michigan will host No. 12 Virginia in the super-regional round at the Varsity Tennis Center this Saturday (May 13). The match starts at 1 p.m. and admission is free.
Below are the results per game
Single people
No.1–No.36 Carl Miller (UM) vs. no. 65 Page Freeman (ND), 6-4, 4-6, 5-2 left
No.2–No.22 Jaedan Brown (UM)d. No. 97 Julia Andrew (ND), 6-4, 6-4
No.3–No.51 Julia Flyer (UM)d. Bojana Pozder (ND), 6-3, 1-6, 6-1
Number 4 — andrea cerdan (UM) vs. Yashna Yellayi (ND), 5-7, 6-2, 5-2 given up
Number 5 — Nibedita Ghosh (ND) d. No. 79 Lilly Jones (UM), 7-6 (8), 6-2
Number 6 — Gala Mesochoritou (UM) died Akari Matsuno (ND), 7-6 (6), 0-6, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 — Jaedan Brown/andrea cerdan (UM)d. No. 30 Carrie Beckman/Julia Andrew (ND), 7-5
No. 2 — Lilly Jones/Julia Flyer (UM)d. Yashna Yellayi/Rylie Hanford (ND), 6-2
Number 3 — Mary Kelly/Carl Miller (UM) vs. Page Freeman/Maria Olivia Castedo (ND), 6-5 exit
Order of Completion: Doubles 2-1; Singles 2-3-5-6
|
