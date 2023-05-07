Sports
UND men’s hockey, Grand Forks community experiences sled hockey at Hockey for Hope fundraiser – Grand Forks Herald
GRAND FORKS Members of the UND men’s hockey team and the community at large were able to experience adaptive hockey Saturday at a Hockey for Hope fundraiser by Hope Inc.
UND junior forward Louis Jamernik said the chance to play the sport commonly referred to as sled hockey was a fun experience.
I think it’s super cool, Jamernik said. It’s something we’ve never done as a group (or) individually, so it’s kind of cool to try and be part of the community.
UND players competed against the Hope Inc youth team. Hurricanes; the Hurricanes won 7–6 in overtime. The game was even, with the teams changing goals. UND players chuckled as they tried to master hockey on the narrow sleds, but as the game progressed they got better and better at it.
Hope Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Moorhead, Minnesota that specializes in adaptive sports and recreation programs, hosts the Hockey for Hope fundraiser each spring. The fundraiser allows local businesses and organizations to make a donation and team up to play a game of sled hockey.
This is the first year UND hockey players have participated in the fundraiser.
Bill Grommesh, executive director of Hope Inc, said the fundraising event gives people a chance to experience sled hockey.
It’s such a great way to introduce the community and UND to adaptive sports, Grommesh said.
Kelly Buhr, the office and program manager at Hope Inc., said sled hockey has become competitive and popular over the years.
All kids love sports, and kids with mobility issues are just as competitive. It’s just so real, Buhr said. It’s not just an adaptive sport, it’s a really competitive, intense game.
Hope Inc. offers recreational and competitive sledge hockey teams for youth and adults. Buhr said there are about 35 players on the sled hockey team between Grand Forks, Fargo and communities in the region.
Jacob Zilka, a member of the Hurricanes, described fighting as a great feeling. Zilka, who has been playing hockey for about seven years, said he enjoys meeting people and having fun.
Maureen Riley, whose son, Luke, is a member of the Hurricanes, said she loves the competition of the game. And like Zilka, she says one of her favorite things about sled hockey is the people she meets.
When you see people getting on and off the ice, they usually don’t get on and off together. They go to different places, Riley said. Everyone in sled hockey goes on and off the ice together. Everyone helps each other. Once you get off the ice, you’re competitive, but you get it done, which is quite different from most other sports.
Sarah and Jason Saude, whose son Kolton plays on the Hurricanes, said the event not only raises awareness of sled hockey, but other adaptive sports as well.
I think it’s well known in the community because there are so many kids with such an athletic background or interest in sports, and it’s hard for them to participate in the schools and the community, Sarah Saude said. There are few options for them. So it’s nice that they can participate in this and actually do it within the community and have people come in and experience it.
In addition to the funds going to the sled hockey program, the funds raised during Saturday’s event will be used for the 25 other programs that Hope Inc. for young people and adults with reduced mobility. Some of those programs include wheelchair baseball and basketball, skiing, and curling.
For the past three years, we’ve created a kind of satellite site in Grand Forks, and it just keeps growing in Grand Forks, Buhr said. And as it continues to grow, we’re providing more opportunities (and) more customized activities for the people who live closer to the Grand Forks area.
