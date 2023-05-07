Deion Sanders of CU Buffs begins transfers in view of a fresh start – BuffZone

Pretty much everything Deion Sanders has done since becoming Colorado’s head football coach has attracted attention, so it should come as no surprise that Buffalo’s massive roster review made headlines for the national media this week.

What Sanders does with the Buffaloes is fascinating and unprecedented. Yes, coaches have drastically changed rosters before, but not in the way Sanders does.

A year ago, freshman USC head coach Lincoln Riley landed 26 transfers. This offseason, new Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham has added 27 transfers and nearly 50 of the Sun Devils 85 scholarship players will be newcomers.

As for Colorado, there are currently only 12 scholarship players left from last year, though that number could drop to eight. That means at least 73 and as many as 77 stock players will be brand new Buffaloes this fall.

Even young Ralphie VI feels like a Boulder veteran these days.

It’s probably the first time it’s ever happened, edge defender Deeve Harris said of CU’s dramatic overhaul. I mean, were living history. I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of this history that we’re about to embark on.

Harris is one of two new transfers from Old Dominion, and he’s part of an edge group that currently consists of seven players, six of whom will be new to CU.

So far this off-season, CU had added 38 transfers and there are at least 18 spots left to fill.

Sanders, of course, said this would happen. That’s been his message to the team from day one. And, frankly, it’s hard to argue that it shouldn’t happen. After all, CU was 1-11 a year ago and was widely regarded as the worst Power 5 conference team in the country.

Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, is still relatively new to college coaching. It has been less than three years since he was hired by Jackson State as head coach on September 21, 2020.

However, Sanders is not new to flipping a roster.

When JSU played its first game under Sanders on February 21, 2021 due to the COVID pandemic, FCS teams postponed the 2020 season to the spring. There were 98 players on the roster, including walk-ons, and 57 were new to the team. .

Sanders has more scholarship spots to work with at CU, as FBS teams are allowed a maximum of 85 scholarships, compared to 63 for the FCS. Counting walk-ons, CU will likely have a roster of about 115 players in the fall and about 90 will be newcomers.

At least 50 stock players will not go through their first official training with the Buffs until preseason camp in early August.

Developing team chemistry this year could prove challenging, but Sanders said last month, “We don’t care about continuity.” We think it’s important to get players who are smart, tough, fast and disciplined. We need speed. We need physicality. We need a desire and a certain desire, a certain level of joy. I want guys who love the game, man.

That desire and need is perhaps what binds this team together.

There are already clear trends in what Sanders is building. He has brought a lot of speed to the skill positions, both in attack and defense. He’s said he likes to build a defense from the outside in, and he’s done so with 10 new defensive backs and six new fringe players.

Sanders has also brought in great offensive linemen. Five of the eight transfers are listed at 310 pounds or more and two others at 295 and physical defensive lineman.

Another trend?

Everyone is just hungry, said defensive back Jahquez Robinson, who is coming to CU after three years in Alabama.

CU’s transfer class is ranked No. 1 according to 247Sports.com, but the Buffs haven’t brought in many of the top-rated individuals. According to 247Sports, CU has only secured two of the top-100 transfers, and both were obvious for Sanders: cornerback Travis Hunter (ranked No. 1) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (ranked No. 26), son of Sanders. Both played for Sanders at Jackson State.

The new Buffs roster includes several guys like Robinson and linebacker Demouy Kennedy, both four-star recruits who played together for three years at Alabama. For the Tide, they combined for zero starts and 10 tackles in those three years.

Edge Savell Smalls was a five-star high school recruit but didn’t get a single layoff in Washington in three years. Amari McNeill was a three-star defensive lineman who had three tackles at Tennessee last year.

Safety Vito Tidale has two career starts and a torn ACL to show three years at Kentucky. Harris and fellow Old Dominion transfer Chazz Wallace, a defensive lineman, played a total of 46 games for the Monarchs, only four of them in the starting lineup.

Recipient TarVarish Dawson Jr. (Auburn) has two catches in two years and EJ Horton (Marshall) has 16 in three years.

If Sanders is looking for desire and desire, he’s got it. Newcomers interviewed by BuffZone have all talked about starting over with the Buffs.

I feel like grabbing guys who have something to prove and anyone with a mission, I feel like we all fit together well because we all have something to prove, Robinson said. I have a feeling that we will all be dangerous on a mission.

This isn’t the Netflix documentary Last Chance U, but Colorado is definitely Second Chance U for many newcomers and Harris believes this will fuel competition for game time.

The pressure will mount, he said. Everyone comes in and tries to get a seat. (It) isn’t comfortable, but I’m definitely excited and ready.

So does Sanders, who wants nothing more than a team ready to compete. Revising the roster at an unprecedented pace could create the competitive spirit that CU lacked prior to its arrival.

I’m a change agent, he said after the Buffs spring game two weeks ago, and I’ll be damned, everything I touch has no option but to change, because that’s what we do.