Women’s Tennis Defeats No. 6-Seed Duke in NCAA Tournament





Next game: in the state of Iowa 5/12/2023 | 11 AM Be able to. 12 (Fri) / 11:00 am bee state of Iowa DURHAM, NC The UCLA women’s tennis team upset No. 6 Duke in a 4-3 thriller on Saturday night at the Blue Devils’ Ambler Tennis Stadium, earning a berth in the super-regional round of the NCAA Championships. Sasha Vagramov took care of the heroics for the second time in as many tournament matches, this time with all eyes on her job. The senior won a pair of tiebreaks to complete her team’s comeback from a 3-1 deficit. Also victorious for the Bruins (15-7) in singles Kimmy Hans , Anne Christine Lutkemeyer And Elise Wagel . The Blue Devils (23-5) narrowly took the double, adding Chloe Beck and Emma Jackson to their score. All angles ??? @CrackedRacquets #GoBruins | #NCAATennis pic.twitter.com/jNn0yWTKgf UCLA Women’s Tennis (@uclawtennis) May 7, 2023 Near simultaneous finishes to start doubles left each side with one win. Duke’s Court 2 pair of Jackson and Karolina Berankova, ranked No. 82, earned one stoppage of service at 3-2 and drove that to a 6-3 win against Vagramov and Ava Catanzarite . Court 3 Bruins Lutkemeyer and Fangran Tian however answered with a break at 3-3 to defeat Iuliia Bryzgalova and Georgia Drummy in a 6-4 result. The tandem of Lutkemeyer and Tian has won in 10 of the 11 games played. Alternating breaks in the last two games on lane 1 led to a tiebreak between No. 7 Hance/Wagle and No. 69 Beck/Ellie Coleman. Beck and Coleman took the first five points and held on for a 7-4 victory. Wagle bounced back emphatically in singles, beating Coleman 6-3, 6-3 on Court 4 to level the score. Wagle’s 11-4 dual-match singles record includes a 5-1 run on the fourth lane. The Blue Devils answered on the top field, where No. 6 Chloe Beck handed No. 14 Tian her first singles loss of dual-match play. The Pac-12 Freshman/Newcomer of the Year was 16-0 in play on Saturday. Beck is now 21-1 in dual-match singles. Their lead soon rose to 3-1, as No. 42 Jackson got the best of Catanzarite in a 6-3, 6-4 decision at court 3. No. 112 Hance started the comeback with a fifth win in as many games finished, a 6-4, 7-5 result against No. 62 Drummy on court 2. Hance has also now recorded five wins over nationally ranked players in 2022-23. Lutkemeyer faced a 0-6, 0-3 deficit to Brianna Shvets on Court 6, but was able to force a tiebreak in the second set, which she won by a 7-5 margin. Lutkemeyer added a 6-3 third set to crown her first postseason singles win at a crucial time. That shifted the focus to Court 5, where Vagramov had already triumphed in a first-set tiebreak against Bryzgalova. After a second was forced, Bryzgalova grabbed the first three points. Vagramov responded by taking the next four, but Bryzgalova answered with two. At 6-6, Vagramov took the lead with the last two points of the evening to celebrate. UCLA will advance to Iowa State No. 11 on May 12 at the Ames High Tennis Complex. The first service is scheduled for 11 a.m. PT. Tennis match results

UCLA v Duke

5/6/2023 in Durham, NC

(Ambler Tennis Stadium) #20 UCLA 4, #7 Duke 3 Singles competition 1. #6 Chloe Beck (DUKE) defeats. #14 Fangran Tian (UCLA) 6-3, 6-4

2. #112 Kimmy Hans (UCLA) def. #62 Georgia Drummy (DUKE) 6-4, 7-5

3. #42 Emma Jackson (DUKE) defeats. Ava Catanzarite (UCLA) 6-3, 6-4

4. Elise Wagel (UCLA) def. Ellie Coleman (Duke) 6-3, 6-3

5. Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) def. Iuliia Bryzgalova (Duke) 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (8-6)

6. A. Lutkemeyer (UCLA) reports. Brianna Shvets (Duke) 0-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 Doubles competition 1. #69 Chloe Beck/Ellie Coleman (DUKE) defeated. #7 Kimmy Hans / Elise Wagel (UCLA) 7-6 (7-4)

2. #82 Defeat Karolina Berankova/Emma Jackson (DUKE). Ava Catanzarite / Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) 6-3

3. A. Lutkemeyer/ Fangran Tian (UCLA) def. Julia Bryzgalova/Georgia Drummy (DUKE) 6-4 Match Notes:

UCLA 15-7; National ranking #20

Duke 23-5; National ranking #7

Order of Finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (4,1,3,2,6,5)

NCAA Championships – Round Two

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uclabruins.com/news/2023/5/6/womens-tennis-takes-down-no-6-seed-duke-in-ncaa-tourney.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos