Hockey helped Packers develop Van Ness into a first round pick

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) The Green Bay Packers hope first-round Lukas Van Ness terrorizes quarterbacks the same way he intimidated opponents on the hockey rink.

Van Ness was drawn to hockey as a child growing up in the Chicago suburb of Barrington, Illinois. Even after football became his primary sport, Van Ness continued to play hockey through his senior year of high school.

Hockey was just a secondary love that I kept playing again just because I loved it and I loved the fitness and violence and physicality of the sport, Van Ness said Friday from the Packers rookie minicamp.

A lifelong Chicago Blackhawks fan, Van Ness believes his hockey background has made him a better football player.

Hockey is a very fast-paced sport, Van Ness said. I’m firing with the puck. I’m looking for different plays and passes over the ice. It taught me to use my eyes, to use my vision, to trust what I see. My motor skills.

I have size 17 feet. I wore some boats as my skates. It was almost like having five pound weights skating around and getting in good shape. So my bike, my effort, physicality, everything I believe was because of hockey.

The Packers believe that the physical skills that were evident on the ice and on the field made Van Ness worth taking along 13th overall choice.

This only marked the second time in the last 14 drafts the Packers had a top-15 overall roster. The other time came in 2019, when the Packers chose pass rusher Rashan Gary at number 12. Gary played along less than 25% of Packers’ defense snaps his rookie season a total of 15 1/2 sacks over his last 25 games.

I plan to take notes behind his back when he’s not even looking and just learn as much as I can, Van Ness said.

Gary is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered last November, so the Packers may need Van Ness to contribute right away.

Van Ness showed at university that he can develop quickly. After arriving in Iowa as a three star prospect and redshirting during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Van Ness totaled 13 1/2 sacks and 20 tackles for a 2021-22 loss.

The tackles in this league and the guards in this league are very, very good, so at some point you have to have a physical attribute to beat someone, general manager Brian Gutekunst said last week. Like Rashan, Lukas has it.

The Packers should already know Van Ness pretty well.

Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell and Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery are former Iowa teammates. Montgomery’s son Jayden is an Iowa linebacker.

Jerrys just went down for spring training during Jayden’s recruit, so Jerry has seen Lukas from long before he was a Packer, Bell said. It’s just a really good situation for Lukas because of that familiarity.

Bell says Van Ness’s versatility intrigues him. Although the Packers plan to use Van Ness as an outside linebacker, he was a defensive player in college who could also play inside.

I do believe that if Lukas attacks the Xs and Os like he did in Iowa, I can see Lukas being used up and down the line of scrimmage like the keys on a piano, and not just in one place, Bell said. He’s a sharp kid with big, long arms, has some physical gifts that allow him to run up and down the line of scrimmage. He doesn’t have to be just a left shoe or a right shoe. He can play in many different places.

Just don’t expect him to play at nearby ice rinks. Van Ness said he hasn’t worn more than a pair of skates since the start of his college football career.

I doubt they would still fit, said the 6-foot-5 Van Ness. I weighed 220 pounds when I came out as a senior and I’m about 270 now. Wonder if they will fit.

