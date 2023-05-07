How Singapore Won 1,000 SEA Games Gold





Quah Ting Wen, Nur Marina Chan, Quah Jing Wen and Amanda Lim 2023 |

Swimming |

Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay It was a team effort that delivered the milestone goal for Team Singapore as the women’s swimming 4x100m freestyle relay quartet of Quah Ting Wen, Nur Marina Chan, Quah Jing Wen and Amanda Lim led from start to finish and hit the wall first at the Morodok. Techo National Aquatics Center on May 6. Gong Qianyun 2019 |

To play chess |

Fast chess for women Singapore had never checkedmate until Gong came out on top on December 3. The female grandmaster started with three wins and one draw in Subic before losing to Ummi Fisabilillah, but the Indonesian later dropped points as Gong posted a historic 900th. gold. Jovina Choo, Terena Lam, Dawn Liu and Daniella Ng 2015 |

The sailing |

Women’s Fleet Competition Keelboat On a day when a lack of sailing wind had delayed races by over two hours, Singapore’s keelboat women took their 800th gold without racing due to a timeout on 9 June. The gold medal was awarded to Choo, Lam, Liu and Ng, who had won all of their previous round-robin races. Feng Tianwei and Sun Beibei 2011 |

Table tennis |

Ladies double In her second SEA Games, Feng Tianwei made up for the disappointment of losing the mixed doubles final by winning gold in women’s doubles with Sun Beibei. They survived a scare to beat Thai pair Nantana Komwong and Aisara Muangsuk 3-2 (11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-9) on November 15 in Jakarta to break the 700 mark breaking gold as Singapore won all seven table tennis golds for the last time. Chan Keng Kwang 2005 |

Billiards and snooker |

Men’s 9-ball singles In a Filipino-dominated discipline, Singapore had not won an individual pool gold at the Games until ‘secret weapon’ Chan Keng Kwang defeated Vietnam’s Luong Chi Dung 11-5 in the final on December 4 to clinch the Republic’s last gold in Manila . 600th gold in total. Joscelin Yo 1999 |

Swimming |

Women’s 50 meter freestyle In her fifth SEA Games, Jaws-lin showed off her bite in Brunei to help Singapore seal her 500th gold on August 13. Despite an elbow injury, she fended off Thailand’s 16-year-old Pilin Tachakittiranan to set another women’s 50-meter freestyle. record of 26.23 sec. Joscelin Yo 1993 |

Swimming |

Women’s 200m freestyle Yeo, only 13, made a huge impression at her home games as she won nine golds and one silver medal to narrowly miss Junie Sng’s 1983 10-gold achievement. Her seventh gold on June 16 would be Singapore’s 400th gold, as she won the 200m freestyle in 2min 6.03sec, more than 1.5 seconds faster than Indonesia’s Meitri Widya Pangestika. Men’s water polo team 1985 |

Water polo |

Water polo men Another ton of gold medals were collected in Bangkok as the men’s team defeated Indonesia 11-8 on December 13, despite eight dismissals against the opposing team’s two. The victory extended their unbeaten run to 11 editions since the sport made its debut in 1965. Tan Thuan Heng, Marc Tay, David Hoe, Soen Lay Heng 1975 |

Swimming |

Men’s 4×100 meter freestyle relay Perhaps a sign of the swimming dominance to come for Singapore, the men’s 4x100m freestyle team comfortably hit the wall in 3:50.24 on December 14 at the final Seap Games in Bangkok before being renamed South- East Asian Games. Khong Yiu Lan 1971 |

Swimming |

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Since the first gold, Singapore took 12 years and six Games – the 1963 Cambodian Games were canceled to reach the 100 gold mark, as 16-year-old Khong took credit by clocking 1:26.69 to Rosanna Lam on December 12 from Malaysia. in Kuala Lumpur, where she also won the women’s 200m breaststroke final in 3:04.04. Tan Eng Yoon 1959 |

Athletics |

Men’s 400m hurdles The 31-year-old won the men’s 400m hurdles in 54.90 seconds on December 13 when he beat compatriot Gunasena Migale by more than two seconds in Bangkok. This was also the first time the Singaporean flag had been raised at the regional Games. Tan, who died in 2010, won the triple jump gold with a jump of 14.86m and a 110m hurdles bronze in 16.00 sec.

