Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – The Princeton women’s track and field team kicked off day one of the Ivy League Heptagonal Championships with some outstanding performances from the Tiger women. Princeton finished the first day of competition in first place with 53 points and will look to close out Sunday’s championships and stay on top.

The Tigers crowned two Ivy Champions to close out the first day of competition, inclusive Tessa Mudd in the pole vault and Shea Greene in the javelin throw.

Mudd jumped 4.03 meters on her second attempt to finish in first place on Saturday. After Mudd’s outdoor show, she now holds the title of Ivy Champion for both the 2023 Indoor and Outdoor Ivy Heps Championships.

Mudd certainly made an impact on the Tiger squad during its first year of collegiate abandon. The first year Tiger, in addition to her consecutive Ivy championship titles, also set the Indoor Pole Vault Ivy League record after her jump of 4.31 m last winter.

Another freshman Tiger, Shea Greene finished her first Ivy Outdoor Heps as Ivy League champion. Greene took home the gold with an impressive throw of 49.21 m to lead Princeton and win the event.

With the champion title of Greene’s Ivy, Princeton took three of the top four places in the javelin throw on Saturday. Kate Joyce took second place with a throw of 48.11m and Niki Woods finished fourth with a score of 48.11m.

In addition to being a new PR, Woods’ throw now ranks number four on all-time bests for Princeton.

In the women’s hammer throw, two Tigers ended up on the podium. Annika Kelly took second place with a throw of 61.04m. Kelly’s mark is a new PR and ranks second all-time to Princeton. Freshman Katie Peterson placed sixth for her Outdoor Heps debut with her mark of 53.34m

Alexandra Kelly continues to raise the bar in the women’s long jump. Kelly took third place with a jump of 6.24m. Her score will now serve as the new all-time No. 1 record for Princeton, surpassing her previous record of 6.04 set earlier in the season. Remarkably, Kelly’s jump is also the ninth longest long jump in Ivy League history.

Teammate Georgia Scot also ended the day with a new all-time record for Princeton with a new PR of 6.05 m that will now serve as the second-best all-time record for Princeton.

Abby Loveys was a force in the 10,000 meters on Saturday night at Franklin Field. Among a talented pool of Ivy League distance runners, Loveys overcame the 25 laps to land in third place with a time of 34:34.48.

Not only did Loveys take the stage after her Saturday night performance, but her time will now be No. 3 all-time for Princeton.

In the heptathlon, Julia Youth currently ranks third with 2855 points and four completed events. Young Youth in particular achieved an impressive first place in the shot put with a score of 11.73 m.