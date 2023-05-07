Goddard and NMMI State Tennis Championships Updates | Local sports

The 2023 New Mexico Activities Association State Tennis Championships are nearing completion and individual results are in.
The Goddard High School duo of Avery and Zoey Williams took third place at the 2023 New Mexico Activities Association State Tennis Championships for doubles.
In the first round, the sisters defeated Robertson High’s pair of Ashley Vigil and Alicia Sena in a long match with a final score of 6-4 and 6-4. Avery said they played consistently but docilely. After the Robertson game, Avery said she hoped they could play with a little more authority and fury in the next games.
It was a well played game by all four girls, said Robertson tennis head coach and athletic director Juan Carlos Fulgenzi. We knew it’s a heavy doubles team from Goddard. We played well. A few shots here and there might have turned things around, but Goddard made it happen. They are the better team today.
In the second round, the Williams took on Belens Gabriela Jaramillo and Ava Fragua with final scores of 6-0 and 6-4, but lost in the semifinals to the Albuquerque Academy duo of senior Marisa Rogholt and freshman Amelia Bosch.
In the game for third place, the Williams defeated Espanola Valley freshman Olivia Suazo and junior Jennifer Gallegos on Thursday at Jerry Cline courts by final scores of 4-6, 6-1 and 6-2.
For the Goddard boys, the senior duo of Max Schroder and Corey Nguyen failed to beat Santa Fe Prep in the first round of the competition. The same goes for the senior duo of Craig Martinez and Grant Janway. The Goddard team also qualified teams but had an early exit against Hope Christian with a final score of 7-2.
They just played better than us today, Nguyen said after the game. It was fun. Honestly, it was just a different game, except we travel and hang out together.
With their season over, Nguyen said good luck to the other seniors on the team in whatever they want to do after college.
For the Colts, NMMI’s duo of sophomore Fernando Mier y Concha and Santiago Perez made it to the second round after defeating the Silver City duo by a final score of 6-0 and 6-0.
We played a really bad game, but I think our communication and service are very good, said Concha after the Silver game.
After Silver, the Colt duo fell to Albuquerque Academy’s pair of Jack Hubbard and Austin Curtis with final scores of 6-3, 2-6 and 6-0.
The Colts have two individuals who competed but both lost in the first round to their respective opponents. Colt senior Jose Nadal couldn’t get past Santa Fe Prep’s Jonas Anderson-Joyner with final scores of 7-6 (3) and 6-2.
Sophomore Mason Hicks lost to Albuquerque Academy’s junior Connor Dils by final scores of 6-1 and 6-0. Hicks said he was never meant to win that match against the Academy runner-up.
“We’re just trying to get up there and find out who he is and how he plays, and try to understand what team games are going to be like,” Hicks said. “My first serves are going in pretty good and that’s the only thing that caused him problems.”
On the NMMI team, NMMI won against Espanola Valley, beating them 9-0 and faced Santa Fe Prep on Saturday. Full series results for the team tournament were not available at the time of going to press.