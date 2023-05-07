Junior Hockey: Vees sends Silverbacks, advances to League Final – Okanagan

An overview of junior hockey results from the Okanagan area.

KAMLOOPS v SEATTLE

The Seattle Thunderbirds are one win away from reaching the league final and closing the front door to the Memorial Cup over the Kamloops Blazers.

The Thunderbirds lead the Western Conference Finals 3-1, with Game 5 on Saturday night in Kent, Washington.

Should Seattle win, the T-Birds will meet the Winnipeg Ice in the league final. That result would also mean nearly three weeks of rest and training for Kamloops, which hosts the Memorial Cup.





The four-team event runs from May 26 to June 4 and features the champions of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL, along with a guest team.

Host teams have mixed results, some doing well and winning the cup and others being quickly ejected from the tournament and losing all three round-robin matches.

But since 2000, when BC teams hosted the tournament, they are 2-0, with the Kelowna Rockets winning in 2004 and the Vancouver Giants following suit in 2007.

However, both did this as a host team, not as national champions.





The Rockets were stunned in the Western Conference Finals by upstart and expansion Everett Silvertips, who won crazy series 4-3. All matches were decided by one goal, with the last three matches going into extra time.

Everett was then swept by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the league final. In that year’s Memorial Cup, the Rockets were a perfect 4-0 and finished the tournament by beating Gatineau 2-1 in the final.

The Giants came close to being league and national champions, but lost to the Medicine Hat Tigers in seven games in the WHL Finals. However, Vancouver would have the last laugh as the G-Men defeated the Tigers in the Memorial Cup Finals, winning 3-1.





VEES 7, SILVERBACKS 4

For the second consecutive year, the Penticton Vees play in the league finals.

At the South Okanagan Events Center on Friday night, Bradly Nadeau scored two goals and three points at 18e anniversary when the Vees removed Salmon Arm from the league playoff picture.

Penticton won the best-of-seven series to claim the Interior Conference championship in front of a crowd of 3,254.

Aydar Suniev, with two goals, Billy Norcross, Josh Nadeau and Frank Djurasevic also scored for Penticton, who led 4-1 after a scoreless first period after 40 minutes.

Maddux Martin, with two goals, CJ Foley and Isaac Lambert answered for Salmon Arm, who trailed 6-1 just seven minutes into the third inning, but scored three consecutive goals later in the period to make it 6-4.

Djurasevic, however, provided ice at 18:22 with a goal with an empty net.

Luca Di Pasquo stopped 17 of 21 shots for the Vees, while Matthew Tovell saved 26 of 32 shots for the Silverbacks.

Penticton went 1-for-2 on the power play while Salmon Arm went 0-for-3.





The Vees now face the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the league final. Alberni Valley defeated the Chilliwack Chiefs 4-0 in the Coastal Conference Finals.

Last season, Penticton cruised through the league, got the best record and then went 16-1 into the playoffs, including a 4-0 sweep of Nanaimo in the Finals.

Both the 2020 and 2021 playoffs were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2023 Fred Page Cup Finals kicks off with Game 1 on Friday, May 12 at the SOEC in Penticton. Game 2 takes place on Saturday, May 13, and Games 3 and 4 are scheduled for Port Alberni on May 16-17.