ITTF president praises Kenya for ‘great job’ in organizing African tournament





International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) President Petra Sorling applauded the government of Kenya for successfully hosting the Africa Cup of Nations and Club Championships held from May 1 to 6. Speaking on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium in Nairobi, the Swedish national assured that more support would come to Africa in the near future. Sorling, the first woman elected ITTF president, described the organization and standard of play as inspiring and encouraging.

I am very happy with what I saw in this year’s ITTF Africa Cup. Significant improvements have been made to the organization and Kenya has been a great host. I would like to specifically congratulate the Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) led by Andrew Mudibo, she said. She added: We have seen new talents at the event, for example from Uganda and Madagascar. This is very important for the growth of our sport. We look forward to seeing more African players perform at the highest level. Africa and its 54 member associations are very important to the ITTF. Africa has a bright future and great potential and we will continue to support it through our program and activities. In particular, the 52-year-old called the organization of the 2023 World Championship, scheduled for May 20-28 in South Africa’s Durban, the first for Africa in the past 84 years. She expressed optimism about the organization in the hope that Africa would bring her flavor to the global tournament. Sorling was flanked by ITTF Africa President Khaled El-Salhy, who praised KTTA for hosting the continental tournaments for the second time in the past five years. El-Salhy assured that ITTF Africa will support member associations on the continent. For ITTF Vice President Wahid Oshodi, the organization of the African Cup is proof that Kenya has the capacity to host major international competitions. He noted that Kenya has shown its commitment to the sport over the past five years. The Nigerian said Durban’s hosting of this year’s World Championships was a confirmation of ITTF’s confidence in the continent. In his remarks, Mudibo thanked the world table tennis governing body for supporting Kenya in its efforts to host successful continental championships. He hoped that the country would qualify for more international tournaments. Kenya National Sports Council (KNSC) President Nderitu Gikaria said that hosting the country’s two continental events has brought much exposure to the Kenyan players who hope to win the African Games in March 2024 and the Olympics in July/ August in France. . Exposure is very important for players to make them more competitive, Gikaria noted, adding that hosting the matches was also good for sports tourism, as competitors would likely return one day to sample the hospitality of Kenyans. The ITTF Africa Cup 2023 has attracted countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Djibouti, Uganda, Burundi and Congo Brazzaville, among others. They competed in the women’s and men’s singles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.africa/kenya/sports/tennis/ittf-president-lauds-kenya-for-staging-african-tourney-4226074

