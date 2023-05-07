Griffin has record breaking day at CAA Outdoor Championships





WILLEMSBURG, Va. After breaking nine Big South Conference outdoor championships, eight facility records and four Big South records last season, the North Carolina A&T outdoor women’s track and field team was at it again in another conference. The men and women of Aggie completed their first-ever Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Outdoor Track and Field Championship Saturday at William & Mary’s Zable Stadium. A&T certified sprinter Jada Griffin drawn double. Three months after earning the CAA award for Most Outstanding Artist at the Indoor Championships, Griffin received the CAA’s Outdoor Award for Most Outstanding Artist on Saturday by winning the 200m, 400m and 4×400. In addition, she broke two CAA measurement records and nearly broke another as the Aggie women broke three CAA measurement records and three facility records on that day. The women finished fourth overall with 87 points and the A&T men finished third with 123 points. On the men’s side, Northeastern successfully defended their outdoor championship title with 194 points, while Monmouth placed second with 183 points. William & Mary (90.5) and UNC Wilmington (84.5) finished behind the Aggies in fourth and fifth respectively. The women were led by returning champions Elon (185), followed by Hampton (124) and William & Mary (90) for the top three. Finishing fifth, behind the women’s Aggie, was Delaware (78.5). The Aggies now have no indoor or outdoor conference title for men or women for the first time in seven years. A graduate transfer from NC State, Griffin won her first-ever outdoor conference title by breaking the CAA measurement record in the 400 meters in 52.26. She took another conference title in the 200 meters, in 23.51, missing the meet record by 0.03 seconds. She joined hands with Pebbles Scott , Fajr Kelly And MyKayla Perry to set a new meet record in the 4×400 at 3:35.87. Paula salmon set another meet record with her performance in the 100m hurdles. Salmon won the Big South Championships in this event last year, breaking the CAA measurement record in the 100H preliminaries at 1:33 p.m. on Friday. She shattered the record again on Saturday, winning the 100H championship in 13:25. Her protege Lucheyona Weaver also came in under the old CAA and Zable Stadium records, finishing second in 13.34. The other wins for the ladies came in field events. Juliet Nwosu won another outdoor conference title with a 52-foot, 1-inch shot put throw. Last year, Nwosu was the Big South discus title holder. In addition, Kenady Wilson won in her special event, the high jump, with a jump of 5 feet, 8 inches. Last year, Wilson finished second in the Big South Championships, but she won her first outdoor conference title in 2021 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). During the day, Reheem Hayles , Shemar Chambers , Ryan Saint-Germain And Thomas Smith were vital players for the Aggie men. The men’s team took their first win in the 4×100 relay, with Hayles, Chambers, Saint-Germain and Brandon News clocking 40.46. Hayles and Chambers also won individual titles. It came as no surprise to anyone that Hayles claimed the conference 400 meters title. He ran 45.74 to break the facility record. Chambers also came in under the old facility mark (46.19), with a 45.77 to finish second. Saint-Germain (47.77) was fourth. Chambers won his first-ever individual conference title in the 200 meters, finishing in 20.97. Hayles (21.21) was second, while Saint Germain (21.41) was fifth. The trio helped to get 55 points on the board for the men. Thomas Smith cleared the hurdles and placed fourth in both personal best events. Smith finished the 110H with a time of 14.13, and crossed the line in 53.12 in the 400H. Smith ended the day by assisting the 4×400 team to a conference title. Smith, Yes, Caleb Jackson And Jayden Crosby finished the relay and final event of the championships with a run of 3:13.94. Men’s Conference Champions

Shemar Chambers (200m 20.97, 4×100, 40.46); Reheem Hayles (400 45.74^, 4×100), Brandon News (4×100, 4×400 3:13.94), Ryan Saint-Germain (4×100), Caleb Jackson (4×400), Jayden Crosby (4×400), Thomas Smith (4×400), Carl Alexander (discus, 174-6).

2nd Place

Reheem Hayles (200m 21.21); Shemar Chambers (400m, 45.77); Brayden Hodgest (shot put 54 feet, 1 inch, discus throw 174 feet, 5 inches).

3ed Place

Aeneas Reed Jr. (23 feet, 5 inches); Carl Alexander (53 feet, 7 inches); Qualitative Newtons (hammer throw, 170 feet, 9 inches).

Women’s Conference Champions

Jada Griffin (200m 23.51, 400m 52.66#^, 4×400 3:35.87#^); Paula salmon (100H 13.25#^); Pebbles Scott (4×400); Fajr Kelly (4×400); MyKayla Perry (4×400); Kenady Wilson (high jump 5 feet 8 inches); Juliet Nwosu (shot put 52 feet 1 inch).

2nd Place

Lucheyona Weaver (100H, 13.34 4×100 45.12) Pebbles Scott (4×100), MyKayla Perry (4×100); Paula salmon (4×100).

# — CAA record

^ — Facility record

