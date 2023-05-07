No. 13 women’s tennis falls to No. 12 Sewanee 5-4 in NCAA second round





The 13th ranked Case Western Reserve University women’s tennis team lost a thrilling game against #12 Sewanee in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championship, falling 5-4 on the Upper Courts on the campus of Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans finished their season with a 15-6 record. CWRU advanced to the second round of the NCAA Championship for the second season in a row, earning its second-ever win in postseason play yesterday. The Tigers improved to 19-5 and will play #7 Emory in the Round of 16 on Sunday. The Tigers earned the first point of the day with a third doubles win, as a sophomore Anna Kan and senior Nina High fell to Nicole Nowak and Emma Smith 8-5. CWRU came alongside in the first sophomore doubles Hannah Cassai And Lily McCloskey defeated Brooke Despriet and Katherine Petty 8-6. However, Sewanee took a 2-1 singles lead as Ansley Carpenter and Natalia Nassar defeated sophomores Radha Patel and freshmen Catherine Wang 8-6 on second doubles. Kassaie tied the match score with a win in the first singles, defeating Smith 6–2, 6–2. Kan beat Sarah Livingston 6-2, 6-1 in the fifth singles to put the Spartans ahead 3-2. The Tigers then tied the game with a fourth singles victory as Petty beat Wang 6–1, 6–4. CWRU retook the lead with a victory in the second singles, putting the team one win away from the game. McCloskey prevailed over Carpenter 6-3, 6-3 to bring the overall game score to 4-3. A 6-1, 6-2 victory on the sixth basehit by Nassar of the first year Elsa Syed tied the score at four, shifting attention to the third singles match between Patel and Despriet. After losing the first set 2-6, Patel kept the second set close, trailing only 4-5. However, she was unable to keep the game going and fell 4–6 in the set. Although the game ends the season for CWRU as a team, Kassaie and McCloskey will compete in the NCAA Individual Championships held May 19-22 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. The duo will compete in the 16-team doubles championship and Kassaie will also compete in the 32-person singles championship. The full draw for the individual championships will be released by the NCAA on Thursday, May 18 at 1 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://athletics.case.edu/sports/wten/2022-23/releases/20230506rm9d5u The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos