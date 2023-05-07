Deck hockey leagues run on popularity





HUDSON – Kevin Cabral knows the Dek hockey rink well. He played there when it first opened in the 1990s. He is now a coach and sponsor in the Hudson Youth Dek Hockey League, and is also a “hockey parent,” thanks to his daughter Mavis. “The kids love hockey,” said Cabral. As work progresses on the new Dek hockey rink at Ghiloni Park, scheduled for completion sometime this spring, the Hudson League and Central Massachusetts Elite Hockey League are closely monitoring the rink’s progress, hoping that their teams will play as soon as it opens. About deck hockey Deck hockey (also called street hockey) is played on a specially tiled surface suitable for sneakers. The surface can be used both indoors and outdoors. Equipment is similar to ice hockey – helmet, gloves, pads and sticks – but is lighter. The rules are also similar to ice hockey, except body checking is not allowed.

“It’s a different way to play hockey,” said Cabral. The Hudson Youth Dek Hockey League is a non-profit organization that has no affiliation with the city; it welcomes players from all communities. According to Kim Bacon, a coach and member of the league’s board of directors, a major benefit to Dek hockey is that the players don’t have to worry about skating ability. “They can just be a kid and run around,” she said. Another advantage: deck hockey is not nearly as expensive as ice hockey. Cabral said it costs about $2,000 for ice hockey equipment and about $110 for Deck hockey equipment.

Cabral’s daughter was one of more than 60 children ages 8-11 who underwent player evaluations on the morning of April 8 at the rink behind the Department of Public Works. Children aged 12-14 were evaluated that afternoon. During the evaluations, league coaches led drills in passing, shooting, and running.

The coaches then decided which player would play on which team within two divisions: chipmunk (younger) or cadet (older). League play started on April 15; the season will last about seven weeks, including playoffs.

“It’s a great program,” said Cabral. Deck hockey for adults Kerry Shea then played and coached in Hudson. One of his teams won a national title in 2010, with a team of no less than nine children. He has been involved in deck hockey for about 30 years. “It’s very different” than ice hockey, Shea said. “You can do many more things with the ball. It opens the door to hockey.” Today, Shea has transitioned from deck hockey to roller hockey. Both sports are offered as part of the Central Massachusetts Elite Hockey League, led by Shea and his son Trevor. The summer league, located at Northstar Rink in Westborough, includes Dek hockey for adults and inline (roller) hockey for youth and adults. The league competition starts in mid-May and lasts until August. For information, visit www.elitehockeyleagues.net/teams/default.asp?u=ELITEHOCKEYLEAGUES&s=hockey&p=home. For information on the Hudson competition, visit www.hudsondekhockey.com/home.htm. RELATED CONTENT Hockey rink Dek in Marlborough is expected to open in the spring

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.communityadvocate.com/2023/05/07/dek-hockey-leagues-run-on-popularity/

