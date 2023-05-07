Ontario heads for repeat MOAC tournament title

LEXINGTON They’ve been so good all spring it was impossible to say the Ontario Warriors played with a chip on their shoulder in winning the two-day Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Tennis Tournament.

Chip or no chip, the Warriors have ripped through the league like a tsunami. The tournament was simply a microcosm of everything that preceded it.

They won all five divisions, winning No. 1 and 2 doubles on Thursday, before capping off their repeat title with the No. 1, 2 and 3 singles crowns on Saturday at Lakewood Racquet Club.

It’s not like they needed extra motivation to finish top of the seven-team field, but they got it anyway after Sunday’s Division II tournament draw.

Four singles players and four doubles teams will advance from next week’s section in Shelby to the district level. So landing one of the four seeds in either category is paramount to getting to day two and grabbing a district berth.

The number 2 seeded doubles team is Joseph Litao and Pablo Sanchez Vidal of Ontario. They’ve played No. 1 and No. 2 singles for the Warriors pretty much all season, but are joining forces for the postseason in hopes of making it to the state tournament in Columbus.

They are sandwiched between the No. 1 and 3 seeded teams of perennial state power Lexington. Unfortunately, Ontario’s other doubles team of freshman Hector Sanchez Vidal and junior Alex Ellis failed to land the all-important No. 4 seed, though:

They’ve played No. 1 doubles all season for the Warriors, whose historic season has seen them go 10-0 in MOAC games, with two games left against teams they’ve already beaten first time in the league. Not only is Ontario undefeated. Has. Not. Lost. A court. All 5-0 results. Hector and Alex went 2-1 in the Lexington Invitational, one of Ohio’s strongest regular season tournaments, with all nine teams in the field among the top-ranked DI or DII teams in their respective districts. The Sanchez Vidal brothers, by the way, defeated the No. 4 doubles team, determined by the coaches’ votes, 8-4 in the Jim Grandy Invitational in Bucyrus. Although Ellis was not paired with Hector in that tournament, he convincingly won No. 2 singles.

Anyone paying close attention assumed that Lex and Ontario would receive the four seeds double. Instead, youngster Sanchez Vidal and Ellis were left out, meaning they have the near-impossible task of beating Lex’s top-seeded Ethan Remy and Dylan Catanese in the second round to seal out a district seat.

It’s going to be pretty hard, Hector said, but definitely try.

Whatever happens at sectionals, that chip isn’t going away any time soon.

(Coach Cary Carcione) kept saying we deserved that spot. It was so unfair, Hector said as he watched Saturday’s singles match. I was just angry. I so wanted to win (on Thursday). We can’t help it.

Hector and Alex won both matches in straight sets on Thursday, beating Galions Nick McMullen and Cooper Kent in the final. At No. 2 doubles, seniors Hunter Petit and Brody Phillips defeated another Galion duo, Nate Barre and Hayden Kaple, in their title match.

There was definitely a chip on our shoulder as we practiced for this tournament, said Ellis. We hit the ball much harder than usual. I had a bit of a back injury but it just didn’t hurt after we got some adrenaline going.

I can trust every shot from Hector so I can pretty much do whatever I want on the field. From now on we will go into every game with a little bit of anger and hope to use that to our advantage.

Ellis knew he and youngster Sanchez Vidal would be perfect partners after Lex coach and Lakewood manager Ron Schaub invited Ontario to participate in a pre-season scrimmage.

We played a set against Dublin Coffman, one of the teams playing in the Lex Invite, against their first singles player and one of their best doubles players and we beat them, said Ellis. That set us up for the rest of the season.

Ellis won No. 1 doubles in this tournament last year with Phillips, while Petit won No. 2 with the now departed Aiden Frankhouse.

So, Petit was asked, are two MOAC doubles titles more important than being part of a second sprint relay at this year’s state swim?

I don’t think so, probably not, Petit said with a grin. But this is really cool, especially if you’re doing it with two different partners.

Petit’s varsity career has been pretty amazing, especially when you consider he never swam competitively until last year and only played last year. He played football, basketball and baseball growing up and even gave a shot in eighth grade, until he passed a relay baton on the first meeting and broke his wrist.

What, no wrestling?

I didn’t, but I’ll be a walk-on in college, he joked.

Ontario’s three singles champions lost just six games between them in their title fights. For senior Joseph Litao, who won No. 1 singles, it was the first of back-to-back virtuoso performances on consecutive days.

His 6-0, 6-1 victory over Marion Hardings Mateusz Lisiecki served as the prelude to his violin solo at the Mansfield Youth Orchestra concert at the Renaissance Theater on Sunday.

Litao, who is a concertmaster, plays Zigeunerweisen by the late 19th century Spanish composer Pablo de Sarasale.

I try to take it moment by moment, he said. (The concert) is a big thing for me, but I try to focus on one thing at a time so that my brain doesn’t explode.

As a child, whenever people passed by (to his house), they would say, ‘Play something. At the time I was like, I don’t want to do this. But looking back on it now, wow, my nerves are better at handling that stuff. It is similar to tennis. Every time I’m on the field, I play like it matters, even if it’s just practice.

Litao has now won titles in two different conferences. As a sophomore at Lexington, he won a No. 2 Ohio Cardinal Conference title in doubles with Jake Chilcote.

I always get the jitters before going on stage or before a game, he said, but I think it helps me.

Carcione wasn’t worried about Litao handling one stringed instrument while thinking about another on Saturday and what lay ahead in about 24 hours.

He’s extremely solid, she said. He can compartmentalize quite well.

Pablo Sanchez Vidal, a junior who moved here from Spain with his family a few years ago, won No. 2 singles with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Harding’s Alexander Lisiecki. He won No. 1 in singles last year before moving down one place to make way for Litao, who dropped out last year after switching from Lex.

He appreciated Litao’s vocal support during his match, except when he shouted physics equations in response to Pablo’s shots.

Speed ​​equals distance divided by time!

Force equals mass times acceleration!

Pablo, sitting between games during one of the outbursts, just shook his head and tried not to laugh.

We have the same physics teacher, he said.

Winning a title for the second time felt no different to him.

It’s hard work, he said. Just keep practicing. You will get it. That’s all.

He wanted to be happy to have won again, but hurt because his brother and Ellis were belittled in the section draw.

It’s crazy he and Alex didn’t get the fourth seed, Pablo said. We have not lost a single court. It’s crazy that we can’t get two spots (seeds).

Playing Pablo is hard enough, especially with his assortment of drop shots. Are you adding a chip to the mix now?

He’s a solid, solid player, Carcione said. His mentality is a winning mentality. He always wants to succeed. He runs it all down and he just has the drive to win. And you can always count on him. Even when you think you can’t, he pulls it out.

Sophomore Matt Bayes, one of the new additions to the lineup this season along with Litao and Hector Sanchez Vidal, won No. 3 singles with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Hardings Chord Mull.

Bayes was a jayvee player last spring and has been living on the courts for the past year, either at Lakewood Racquet or practically in his backyard at Marshall Park, where Ontario plays its home games.

Until 17 months ago, Baye’s background was in racquet sports table tennis. His father, Brian, is an avid player and one of the organizers of a local club. His older brother, Alex, is also on the Ontario tennis team.

I came (to Lakewood) a lot last summer and got to face state qualifiers (on Lex’s team), so that was pretty cool, Bayes said. (This title) feels really good. I am going to take this (bracket leaf) home and hang it on the wall.

He is an example of how hard work pays off.

And he also studies the game, Carcione said. Besides coming down (to Lakewood) and playing, he reads about tennis and studies video. He has become obsessed with tennis, lucky me!

The Warriors Could have used some of that luck last Sunday.

The final standings of the tournament were as follows: Ontario (35), Shelby (20), Harding (19), Galion (14), Clear Fork (11), River Valley (10), Marion Pleasant (1).

Third places on Saturday included Shelbys Jacob Williams at No. 1 singles, Shelbys Ty Keinath at No. 2 singles and Galions Jack Rinehart at No. 3 singles.

Finishing fourth were Clear Forks Griffin Blakley at No. 1 singles, Clear Forks Zachery Hotz at No. 2 singles, and Shelbys Jared Billheimer at No. 3 singles.