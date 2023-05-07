Softball closes out regular season against Toledo





Next game: vs. Central American Conference 5/11/2023 | To be determined Be able to. 11 (Thu) / TBD in return for Central American Conference TOLEDO, Ohio. Western Michigan softball dropped two against the Toledo Rockets, each by a score of 3-2. The result ended the regular season for WMU with a final record of 17-29 and 11-15 against opponents from the Mid-American Conference. FINAL SCORE (G1):Toledo 3, West Michigan 2

PLACE:Scott Park (Toledo, Ohio)

RECORDS:Toledo (20-25, 13-14 MAC)| Western Michigan (17-28,11-14 MAC)

W:Sophia Knight(9-9)|L: Rissa Mustache (13-13) FINAL SCORE (G2):Toledo 3, West Michigan 2

PLACE:Scott Park (Toledo, Ohio)

RECORDS:Toledo (21-25, 14-14 MAC)| Western Michigan (17-29,11-15 MAC)

W:Erin Chase(12-14)|L: Madysyn Lopez (0-5) G1: Toledo 3, West Michigan 2 The Broncos were held to five hits in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader. Riley Chumley went 1-for-1 while Jessica Young , Haleigh Smith And Courtney Farrish each went 1-for-3. Alyssa Kramer went 1-for-4 to bat in WMU’s pair of runs. Junior Rissa Mustache work 7.1 innings and gave up eight hits and three runs. Bajusz struckout six batters to mark 157 for the season. Haleigh Smith hit the second inning with a single to the Broncos’ first range, but WMU was unable to get the runner around. Toledo jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning and was eliminated in the second when Bajusz retired the Rockets in order. Top of the third inning, Kramer hit a two-run homer across center field Addison Hudson round and take a 2-1 lead. The seniors’ blast marked the sixth of the season and the 19th of her career. Western Michigan rolled out another 1-2-3 inning for the Rockets in the third and held Toledo off the board in the fourth with two strikeouts. The Broncos produced scoring opportunities in the fifth and sixth, threatening each time with a runner on third base. Western Michigan stranded the runners and headed into extra innings at Scott Park. The Brown & Gold couldn’t capitalize on another chance and fell 3-2. G2: Toledo 3, West Michigan 2 Scoreless in the first, WMU went up 1-0 in the second on a single to right center by Maddison Duell. A first walk, followed by Smith reaching on a fielder’s choice fueled the scoring offense in the second inning. The Broncos extended the lead to 2-0 in the third, Kramer walked, Payton Kelly was hit by a pitch, and Hayley Boxwell picked by the left to bring one home. Western Michigan posted four consecutive scoreless innings for Toledo before the Rockets broke the shutout with two runs on three hits in the bottom of the fifth. The two teams were deadlocked through the sixth before Toledo hit a set of singles to bring in the winning run, 3-2. Autumn Godwin got the start in the circle and struckout one batter in 4.1 innings of work. The senior caps off four years of work in the circle for Western Michigan with a total of 164.1 innings pitched, including 75.2 innings this season. freshman Madysyn Lopez came in in relief for 2.1 innings, giving up one run on three hits.

