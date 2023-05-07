Saturday Roundtable – Football Transfer Portal Addition (Edition)

If it’s Saturday, even during a coronation and the Kentucky Derby, it’s got to be the round table. The day on which any member of staff may answer a question of my choice.

With the transfer portal technically closed, though people are still coming in, which position group for Purdue football do you think has benefited the most?

Jumbo Heroes:

I’d like to be smart about this, break it down in great detail, and really make you feel like you’ve gained some much-needed insight into this football team heading into next season. I’d like to do that, but I don’t. I won’t, because to me the answer is obvious. It’s the QB position. Heading into this season, Purdue lost AOC to the draft and honestly, what did we have on the roster? A bunch of people who’ve only taken a handful of college photos and thrown even fewer passes. QB is such an incredibly important function that an upgrade can mean so much there. Ryan Walters went out and got an incredible player in Hudson Card who will make a difference in this offense and therefore in this team. I have no doubt that he is the most influential signing in the off-season.

drew:

I’m going to cheat a little bit. Editor’s note: I allow it.

Insult

Quarterback – Quarterback is the most important position in the sport, and Purdue didn’t have one that suited its style of quick decision making. Enter Hudson Card, the former Texas quarterback, is potentially the best Purdue option since….. Kyle Orton maybe? The home of quarterbacks hasn’t had much top talent since Cowboy Joe took over. There have been good quarterbacks (Painter, Elliot, Marve, Etling Sindelar, Blough, O’Connell) but in terms of pro potential, Card is a lot better in terms of pedigree. The 4*, top 100 quarterback showed some of his skills during his stint in Austin, but this offense is a better fit. If you have a quarterback, you have a chance, and Purdue has a quarterback thanks to the portal.

Defense

Line of Defensive – The defense moves to a larger front 3 with a nose and 2 tackle sized defensive ends. To facilitate that change, Coach Kane hit the gantry hard. 65, 300 pounds Jeffrey MBa was the top rated JuCo player in the 2022 class. He signed with Auburn after also visiting Miami and Tennessee, but jumped back into the portal after the coaching change at Auburn and Purdue picked him up. I expect to see him in one of the final positions. Former 4* Malik Langham originally signed with Florida in the class of 2018 after official visits to Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Notre Dame and Vanderbilt. He moved to Vandy after the 2019 season and after serving out due to the old transfer rules (remember those) has appeared in every Vandy game since then. He hasn’t put up big numbers, but the experience 65, 310 pounds 6th year senior is tailored to finish playing in a 3-4 lineup. Finally, Isaiah Nichols completes the SEC trifecta, the 63, 315 1/2 man, half fire hydrant, can play on the rim or near the nose and brings 49 experience games, including 23 starts, to the line. In terms of talent, this is an upgrade over what Purdue put on the field last season. I expect Purdue to start 3 former transfers on the defensive line next season, and I expect the top 2 rotating pieces will also be transfers, if that gives you any indication of how good the high school defensive tackle recruiting has been in recent seasons has expired.

Gabriel:

Purdue added 13 transfers I believe this off-season, but we also had a lot of players leave. I think what we benefited from the most is the cornerback position. We really struggled last season with our past defense and allowed way too many 3rd and long conversions. With the addition of guys like Braxton Myers and Muhammad, hopefully they can help contain some of these receivers better. Myers who originally committed to Ole Miss is a 4 star recruit and one of the highest rated players the Boilers have landed. Muhammad spent 3 seasons at Stanford prior to his commitment to Purdue and has two more years of eligibility. We’re facing a gauntlet of a schedule next season and with a new head coach and some new faces I think we’re all curious to see how it all plays out.

jed:

It will be hard to say anything other than QB with how big of a signing Hudson Card was for Purdue. Card is a legitimate B1G QB who could run for most other B1G programs and that’s the recipe for success at Purdue.

I could have said DB with some of the great additions there, especially with Jaheim Merriweather leaving Ole Miss for Purdue, but QB has been the make or break for the Boilers.

Ryan:

Since the two transfers in the defensive backfield are at different positions, I’m going with the wide receiver group. Bringing in Corey Gammage from Marshall and Jahmal Edrine from FAU will bring much-needed depth and energy to a group with many question marks early in the season. Hudson Card will let more guys throw it and that’s never a bad thing.

Pursuit:

I’m not going to try to be too cute here. In football, the responsibility stops with the quarterback, and it seems Coach Walters is willing to go all in with his new cards. Do you understand?

If nothing else, there will be no position group dependent on transfers as much as QB. Heck, our entire season is practically dependent on Hudson Cards production on Graham Harrell’s offense. Or the quarterback position, really benefited of Hudson Card’s arrival will become a lot clearer in December, but for now we can only let the chips fall where they may (more poker puns).

After back-to-back winning conference seasons for the first time since 97-98, expectations have never been higher for Purdue football in my life. The pressure will be immense on Ryan Walters to build on the program he takes over, and it will all fall on a transfer quarterback’s shoulders. It’s going to be fun to see if Ross-Ade’s renovations hold up or if the House of Card collapses. Okay, no more puns, I promise.

Garrett:

I’m going with the line of defense.

Adding two veteran DLs with lots of snaps as run-gap stuffers in a run-heavy conference transitioning to another run-heavy conference should bring some much-needed insight into the trenches for Purdue after a lot of transfer portal turnover. That is to be expected if a head coach takes another job.

Notably, the additions of former Auburn Tiger Jeffrey MBa and former Vanderbilt Commodore Malik Langham bring two guys who played in all of their previous team games in 2022, both used primarily as gap fillers to enable edge rushers and middle linebackers to take care of who the carrying rock.

Both are big, physically adept guys who started playing football later than most, so I trust a new defensive head coach who he brings into the program.