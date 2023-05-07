SEC teams thrive in the first and second rounds of NCAA tennis





SEC personnel Photo: Kentucky Athletics The 2023 NCAA Division I Tennis Championships continued today with first and second round action. Five of the men’s teams started their journey today with first round action. Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee are through to the second round they play tomorrow. In the second round, Kentucky, Mississippi State and South Carolina advanced to next weekend. Five women’s teams have advanced to next weekend’s Super Regional in Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Results and schedules follows: Gentlemen

First round

May 6 (Saturday) Agreement To score Cal vs. LSU (Ann Arbor, Michigan) L 1-4 Ole Miss vs. VCU (Charlottesville, VA.) W 4-0 Cornell vs. Auburn (Durham, NC) L 3-4 Belmont in Tennessee W 4-1 Florida Gulf Coast in Georgia W 4-0 Second round

May 6 (Saturday) Agreement To score Northwest in Kentucky W 4-3 Middle Tennessee in the state of Mississippi W 4-2 FSU in South Carolina W 4-1 Texas A&M at TCU L 0-4 May 7 (second round) Agreement Time Ole Miss in Virginia 12 p.m. CT Oklahoma in Georgia 1 p.m. ET Wake Forest in Tennessee 1 p.m. ET Super Regionals

May 13 (Saturday) Agreement Time Stanford in Kentucky To be determined State of Mississippi vs. TCU To be determined South Carolina vs. Wak Forest/Tennessee To be determined Women

Second round

May 6 (Saturday) Agreement To score Georgia Tech in Florida W 4-1 Maroon in Miami W 4-3 Baylor at Texas A&M W 4-0 Vanderbilt, Ohio L 2-4 FSU in Georgia W 4-0 Wake Forest in Tennessee W 4-1 Super-regional

May 12 (Friday) Agreement Time Oklahoma in Georgia 5 p.m. ET Tennessee at Texas A&M 2:00 PM CT Florida near North Carolina To be determined Agreement Time Maroon at NC State To be determined May 13 (Saturday)

