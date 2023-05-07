Sports
Bye Cliffy Hockey? Evander Kane; NHL Rumors
The Boston Bruins may not have ‘Cliffy Hockey’ on the blue line next season.
That, more NHL rumours, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Daily:
Boston Bruins
With the Boston Bruins about to enter salary cap hell, this could be it for the Bruins and soon-to-be unrestricted defenseman Connor Clifton.
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Vegas Hockey Now: The Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 in Game 2, and Evander Kane was the same old dirty Evander Kane.
Evander Kane held on and repeatedly punched a defenseless Keegan Kolesar#LetsGoOilers | #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/fH2pnOnAZ2
– Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) May 7, 2023
ESPN: Hot-shot rookie defenseman Luke Hughes will make his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut in Game 2 for the Devils of New Jersey.
San Jose Hockey Now: An early favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy, defenseman Brent Burns has been a beat for the Carolina hurricanes.
Florida Hockey Now: In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, home wasn’t so great for the high-flyers Florida Panthers.
TSN: After Sam Bennett’s highly questionable WWE-style takedown, newcomer Matthew Knies won’t be fit for the ranks any time soon Toronto maple leaves.
Seattle Times: The city of Seattle joins the cracking seattle.
National Hockey Now
Montreal Hockey Now: It’s not that far-fetched that Sean Monahan was able to bypass unrestricted free agency and re-sign with the Canadians from Montreal.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What will be the biggest and most important job for the next general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins?
Washington Hockey Now: Relating to youth as well as veteran experience, the key qualities required for the next head coach of the Capitals of Washington.
Chicago Hockey Now: While Connor Bedard is likely gone if they opt for the 2023 NHL Draft, there will still be plenty of high-end prospects available for the Chicago Blackhawks.
Colorado Hockey Now: This past season, forward Logan O’Connor was asked to do too much for the Colorado avalanche.
LA Hockey Now: Which potential unlimited free agents could come and go for the Kings of Los Angeles?
San Jose Hockey Now: Who Will Draft The San Jose Sharks At The 2023 NHL draft?
Calgary Hockey Now: Could Mikael Backlund be the next captain of the Calgary flames?
NHL
The New York Rangers mutually parted ways with the head coach Gerard Gallant.
|
