SEA Games 2023: New rules could help Cambodia confuse and conquer





PHNOM PENH It is not uncommon for SEA Games host countries to introduce indigenous sports into the program to showcase them to the world, while reducing the number of events where they are weak to increase their medal tally. However, in addition to the debuts for the local chess game ouk chaktrang and martial arts kun khmer and kun bokator at the ongoing Cambodia games, some other events have also been tweaked, leaving participants and observers scratching their heads. In badminton, the men’s and women’s team events starting on Monday will feature only stronger countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines, while the organizers have introduced a new mixed team event for only the weaker teams from Cambodia. , Laos, Myanmar, Brunei and East Timor. A similar situation also occurs in traditional boat races, with the women’s three-crew event being exclusive to weaker countries, although the final list has not yet been released. A Singaporean official, who declined to be named, said: “I feel it devalues ​​the medals because the champions won’t be the best team that could have played.” The records will show a minnow for badminton and traditional boat races winning a gold medal this year, but when people look at the start list they will notice the absence of the stronger countries. They don’t do such things at other major Games like the Asian, Commonwealth or Olympic Games, so it shouldn’t happen at the SEA Games either. If it is for development and awareness purposes, it should be done in separate championships. Thana Chaiprasit, head of the Thai delegation, told the Bangkok Post that if the host can add or remove events, the changes could give Cambodia an overall advantage. Martin Andrew, technical director of the Singapore Badminton Association, and Raizal Abdol Jalil, general manager of the Singapore Dragon Boat Association, were more diplomatic. Andrew felt that the badminton tweaks give countries that are less developed in the sport the chance to compete in a team event, because otherwise they would not have enough players for the men’s or women’s team event. Raizal added: We will be racing in Cambodia’s traditional boat design, which is different from the standard dragon boat design, so the uncertainties are high. But as a seasoned SEA Games campaigner, I can understand why the organizing committee made the changes. It’s a way to promote their own tradition and earn some medals along the way. Other adjustments Cambodia has made include gymnastics and table tennis, where athletes are no longer allowed to participate in all events. While previously a table tennis player could compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, in Cambodia he can compete in a maximum of two of these three categories in addition to the team event. Gymnasts, meanwhile, are limited to just two individual apparatus, in addition to the team and individual all-around.

