Miller achieves a new school record in the 1500 million at Oxy Invitational





LOS ANGELES, California. The Pepperdine track teams got faster and faster and put in another impressive performance Olivia Miller broke the school record in the women’s 1,500 meters and junior Ryan Hemhill won the men’s 800 meters on Saturday at the Oxy Invitational hosted by Occidental College. Miller (Tallahassee, Fla./Lawton Chiles HS), a senior, defeated the current head coach Lauren Floris (née Lodge) record in the women’s 1,500 meters in a time of 4:28.32, which was 6.01 seconds faster than Floris’ time. Miller almost broke this record a month ago at the Bryan Clay Invitational, but this time he was able to take home the record. Hemphill (Visalia, California/Redwood HS), a junior, took first place in the men’s 800 meters in a time of 1:50.18. Hemphill is the current school record holder with a time of 1:49.81, which he set at this competition last season. In the women’s 100 meters with sophomores Bald Peterson (Sunnyvale, California/Saint Francis HS) represented the team with a time of 12.44 for 13th overall. freshman Spencer Muller (Fresno, California/Clovis North HS) also competed in the men’s 800 meters and set a new personal best of 1:54.55, which is 0.39 seconds faster than his previous time and keeps him sixth in the all time list. Junior William Watkins (Mill Valley, Calif./Marin Catholic HS) represented the Waves in the men’s 200 meters with a time of 22.48. freshman Kai Newman (Temecula, Calif./Linfield Christian HS) set a new personal best in the men’s 1,500 meters crossing the line in a time of 3:59.59, which is 2.27 faster than his previous time. sophomore Eden Mittelsdorf (Nashville, Tenn./Brentwood HS) and junior Eli Schrader (Boerne, Texas/Boerne-Samuel V. Champion HS) each set a new personal best in the women’s 5,000 meters. Mittelsdorf clocked in at 17:51.78, which is 13.51 seconds faster than her old time and moved her from eighth on the all-time list to sixth. Shrader beat her personal best by 35.27 seconds to finish in 19:02.19. In the last race of the day for Pepperdine, junior John Flint (Flower Mound, Texas/Flower Mound HS) had the fastest time on the team, crossing the finish line in 14:43.03. sophomore Elijah Spence (Shippensburg, Pa./Shippensburg Area HS) also competed in the men’s 5,000 meters and ran a personal best of 15:05.17. The Waves will be back on the track to close out the season at APU Last Chance on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 in Azusa, California.

